"The second-half looked much more like us" - Millington pleased with Town's second-half showing in National League Cup win

Chris Millington said he was pleased with his team's improved second-half performance in their 2-1 National League Cup win against Sunderland under 21s.

Town trailed at half-time but goals from Zak Emmerson and Jo Cummings saw them bow out of the competition with a victory and win their first cup game of any kind since lifting the FA Trophy in 2023.

"We went into the game with three objectives: first to get minutes for lads who maybe haven't had as many opportunities to play recently, we wanted to maintain a good run of results, which is important in this stage of the season and we wanted to break our duck in cup competitions," Millington said.

"And I think we achieved all three.

"I think both teams went at it to be fair.

"We were very disappointed with our first-half performance but some of that is to do with the heavy pitch, and a lot of lads in the starting 11 who haven't played many minutes recently, a change of shape to accommodate the players who needed to play.

"But we weren't particularly pleased with the first-half, but the second-half looked much more like us, a lot more energy, a lot more intensity in terms of the press, a lot better when we regained it.

"I thought in particular, Angelo was a real threat down the left over and over again, and looked like the Angelo Cappello that we know and love here at The Shay.

"So second-half was something we were very pleased with and regardless of the goals, we thought the effort and the application, and the performance, looked like a Halifax Town team."

Town produced a spirited, hard-working display, especially in the second-half, and didn't give the appearance of a team with nothing to play for in the competition.

"One of the objectives was to maintain the good run of form and good run of results, because you don't want a defeat in and amongst other recent results," Millington said.

"So that was really important for us and that was a big message to the lads, and I believe they bought into that.

"I think they understand that momentum in football is a hugely valuable thing and it's incumbent on us to maintain that momentum.

"There are two ways to do that, continuing to perform to a high standard and continuing to pick up good results, and I think we've done both."

Millington confirmed no-one was taken off through injury in the game, and that Tom Pugh was suspended, while Luca Thomas was cup-tied.

Youngsters Jimiel Chikukwa, Frankie Sinfield and Ted Lavelle were all unused substitutes in the match, and haven't had many minutes in the competition.

"In some of the games, it might have been," Millington said when asked whether it would have been a good chance to play them. "but in other games there were lads who needed the minutes more who were going to impact league games, so it was a priority to give them games.

"And then tonight, there was a real emphasis on us looking to win the game and I don't think it would have been fair, given the conditions and the pitch, to throw them in when we're putting pressure on the lads to go out and win it.

"I think it might have been putting a bit too much on them at this stage and in Frankie and Ted's case, they're out on loan getting valuable minutes.

"I think they both played 90 minutes on Saturday so to throw them out on that heavy pitch, off the back of 90 minutes, might not have been the best thing to do."

On his overall experience of the National League Cup, the Town boss said: "Challenging. There are pros and cons.

"It's been vital in giving lads valuable minutes to keep them sharp, keep them ready and keep them match ready, and it's better to do it in a genuine competition than just in bounce games.

"It's a competition, like I said at the outset, that we went out with the hope and intention to win.

"Obviously we've fallen short in that respect.

"And it's given us a look at some ofthe lads who we talk about who are playing in local academies.

"We've had a good look at them in a real National League setting. Look at the pitch tonight, it's particularly heavy, and it isn't going to get any better than that in the near future, so you see not only how our lads react and deal with it but also the lads who might not make the grade at Sunderland.

"We can see that some of them will definitely be up for the fight and have the grit and determination required to play here."

When asked if he would want Halifax to enter the competition again next season, Millington said: "It'll take some more planning.

"I think the experience has been really valuable, but we'd have to look at how we prepared a National League Cup squad.

"So we'd have to have players in mind for this competition.

"I think Nat Ford has been a shining example because he's grown into the competition and played really well tonight and showed his qualities, which we see day in, day out in training.

"So there may be some players we'd bring in with that type of development pathway in mind, and then on top of that, having the lads who aren't playing regularly in the starting 11 available for it.

"So it'd take a bit more planning and thinking, but in essence, it's a very positive experience."