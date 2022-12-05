York City, Dagenham & Redbridge, Oldham Athletic, Boreham Wood and Chesterfield, have all fallen victim to Town’s sweet home comfort in recent weeks, but Millington has insisted his men won’t “get carried away” as Dorking Wanderers prepare to make the 256 mile journey north for Tuesday’s game.

“We’re moving in the right direction. We’re not going to get carried away, because we were put in our place by Yeovil this time last week and we could easily be put in our place again by Dorking on Tuesday night if we think we've cracked it,” Millington said.

“So we've still got an awful lot of work to do, we need to score more goals, we need to make sure that when we have the periods of pressure we convert that into goals.

Chris Millington believes his side are ‘moving in the right direction’ as FC Halifax Town look for a sixth consecutive league victory at The Shay.

“So there's things we need to get better at but it feels like there's a number of things now in place that give us some building blocks to continue to build on.

“It’s a home game, we know we're particularly strong at home at the moment so we need to build on that and make sure we do what's required.

“We go into every game with a view to get three points and Dorking’s no different.”

Whilst Town have been flourishing at The Shay - and buoyed by the splendid 1-0 defeat of high-fliers Chesterfield on Saturday - Dorking have struggled on their travels having only won once in their past eight league away matches.

And although that 1-0 success at Barnet was nearly three months ago in September, Millington believes they have “significant dangers” within their side to cause the Shaymen problems.

He said: “We know what to expect, they're an exciting, free-flowing side and have some significant dangers in their ranks.

“They may not have the current league position of a Chesterfield but we have to pay them equally as much respect.

“Hopefully we get the game on, it's the game we've prepared for and the team we’ve prepared for more than any other this season, with the postponements we’ve had.”

The fixture was originally scheduled for Tuesday, November 1 but was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. Further rainfall then prevented the game from kicking off a second time three weeks later.

However, Millington is hopeful it will be a case of third time lucky on Tuesday.

He said: “I think The Shay, from my experience, its biggest enemy is rainfall, so as long as it stays relatively dry I think we've got a good chance.

“Everybody's working to try and make sure it's ready, but we're in the lap of the gods to a degree.”

