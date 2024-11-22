Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town boss Chris Millington says The Shaymen appear to be moving in the right direction after back-to-back wins.

A tough 1-0 home win over Woking was followed up by an impressive victory by the same scoreline at Yeovil last Saturday, moving Halifax back into the top seven.

"I think it's the steeliness and the togetherness that's really positive," Millington said.

"The week we had after the York defeat, which was incredibly painful, we came together, we had some honest conversations, and as a group of players in particular, they've worked really hard.

Chris Millington

"The staff did as well, and they deserve credit, but I think the way the players responded to the way demands were put on them, we're seeing the fruits of that now.

"Rome wasn't built in a day and we can't get too carried away, but certainly the signs are that we're moving in the right direction."

The Town boss reiterated that too much shouldn't be read into the team's encouraging last couple of results, and their good performances before that.

"We've got to work our socks off for everything at this club, nothing comes easy for us, we have to really graft for everything," he said.

"Any time we think we've cracked it and any touch of complacency creeps in, then we're very quickly put back in our place by the game.

"So that's certainly my approach and that's what I'll be asking of the staff and the players until the last game of the season."

When asked how he rates his side's chances of being in the mix for promotion come the end of the season, Millington said: "It's very early days, there's an awful lot of football still to go.

"We're not even halfway through the season yet so it's tough to make any predictions.

"But the way we look at it, we've played the vast majority of the teams in the division so far this season, and we've watched every team, and we've not come across one yet that we don't think we're capable of beating on our day.

"Of course there are some where we've got to be right on our game to win, and we can't afford to make silly mistakes like we did against York, because they'll punish you.

"But we feel confident that, on our day, we can beat anyone in the division.

"So we feel we can be right up there, but we've got to earn that right.

"It isn't just given, just because we feel we've got the ability.

"It's got to be earned and that's what we'll endeavour to do, is earn the right to be up there come the end of the season."

After conceding some frustrating goals against Rochdale and York, Town have looked back to their mean best at the back, registering consecutive clean sheets in their last two outings.

"That's massive for us," said Millington. "You look back across the York and Rochdale games and arguably, if we were at our best defensively, we probably would have kept clean sheets in those two games as well.

"But the recent two, Woking and Yeovil, are maybe a result of the sloppy goals we conceded in the two games prior to that.

"It refocused us and made us pay some more specific attention to not only how we set up and how structured we are outside the box, but Coops (Andy Cooper) is very, very good at doing sessions that get players thinking about how they defend in the box, getting their positions right, getting their feet right, making sure they're in positions to block and clear effectively.

"We've done some work around that and refocused the lads on that emergency defending in the box, so it's no coincidence that you pay attention to that stuff, you work on it and it's likely to improve."

Halifax have the youngest squad in the National League, with an average age of just 23.6.

"We're a very young team, very young squad, and there's lots of growth yet to come, this season and beyond," Millington said.

"We've seen it consistently over the past few seasons that we get better and we get stronger as the season goes on.

"It isn't any magic formula, it's just that the young players get more and more familiar with senior football, with rolling themselves out and playing week in, week out and with what we're asking them to do and how we're asking them to play.

"We expect that to be the same pattern this season, we'd expect to improve as the season goes forward.

"We've got a really tough run between now and the New Year, we've got to stay focused on being the very best we can be in this period coming up.

"We have a very specific approach at this club and it's one where it requires patience, perseverance and it requires us to remain level-headed when it's tough and when it's going well.

"We believe if we stick to the plan and we keep that measured approach, then there's no reason why we shouldn't be right up there in the mix come the end of the season."

Saturday's visitors Sutton have the league's second youngest squad, and have made an inconsistent start to the season, having been relegated from League Two, winning seven and losing seven of their 18 league games so far.

"More of the same really, we've got to work incredibly hard, nothing is given to us," Millington said on how Town can maintain their decent form.

"Sutton are a strong team, they're a club that have dropped out of the Football League , they've got resources, they've recruited well.

"They're maybe frustrated with not building that consistency yet but we know that'll come, we know they're a good side and they're going to hit that run of consistent form at some point.

"But it's our job to make sure that it doesn't happen on Saturday.

"We've got to go into the game with a specific plan and we need every player on the same page and every player giving everything they can for the cause."