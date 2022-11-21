"The spirit among the group is great," says Town boss Millington ahead of Dorking clash

The Shaymen have won five of their last eight league games, the latest of which was their 1-0 victory against Boreham Wood on Saturday, and can move up to 12th in the National League table if they beat Dorking Wanderers at home on Tuesday night.

"I think there's a unity there that's evident," Millington said.

"The thing that's most pleasing for us as staff is watching the lads fight for each other and really work hard for each other.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"I hope that the fans recognise that level of effort and commitment they've built up in a relatively short space of time.

"I think we can get better, there's an awful lot of things we can do better, both in and out of possession, and we'll keep working to improve every aspect of that.

"But the spirit among the group is great and that's probably the thing that's helped us improve our form."

Dorking go into Tuesday's game in 16th place, having won six of their first 19 league games, the latest of which was a 3-2 home defeat to Bromley.

Town's game against Dorking has already been postponed twice, once due to the death of the Queen and then because of a waterlogged pitch at The Shay.

"We've not played them yet but we know them, better than any other team!" said Millington.

"We've prepared for them so many times and I've written some fantastic programme notes that have had to be ripped up!

"They're a really exciting team, they've got goals in them, a really exciting style of play, very expansive and that eaves them vulnerable to conceding goals as well.

"We're becoming a team, especially at home, who don't concede many but likewise, we're not scoring quite as many as we would want to.

"But Tuesday night, both of those things could change."

Halifax can move to within two points of the play-off places if they win on Tuesday.

"I've always been the guy who says I don't look at the table and I don't want to look at the table, and I've always had a sneaky look, but at the moment, I don't look at the table and try to avoid it because the first couple of months of the season have been a stark lesson in you're only as good as your last game," Millington said.

"We'd win one, win a couple and then lose one and it was crisis all over again.