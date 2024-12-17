The top 10 goalkeepers in the National League according to football analysis tool

The Wyscout index sorts players in a competition for each position based on their stats.

For every position, there's a set of parameters that are taken in consideration in the final ranking.

For goalkeepers, that includes conceded goals, goal mistakes, saves, shots faced, penalty saves, exits from the line and pass accuracy.

Every stat is assigned a weight, either positive or negative. Based on this, the algorithm calculates the distribution inside a season and assigns values according to minimum and maximum values in the league. The index is updated after every match played.

