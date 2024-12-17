Sam Johnson of FC Halifax TownSam Johnson of FC Halifax Town
The top 10 goalkeepers in the National League according to football analysis tool

By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Dec 2024, 12:21 BST
Here are the top 10 goalkeepers in the National League so far this season, according to football analysis tool Wyscout.

The Wyscout index sorts players in a competition for each position based on their stats.

For every position, there's a set of parameters that are taken in consideration in the final ranking.

For goalkeepers, that includes conceded goals, goal mistakes, saves, shots faced, penalty saves, exits from the line and pass accuracy.

Every stat is assigned a weight, either positive or negative. Based on this, the algorithm calculates the distribution inside a season and assigns values according to minimum and maximum values in the league. The index is updated after every match played.

Sam Johnson, FC Halifax Town

1. Top 10 National League goalkeepers

Sam Johnson, FC Halifax Town Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Harrison Male, York City.

2. Top 10 National League goalkeepers

Harrison Male, York City. Photo: York City

Jed Ward, Forest Green Rovers.

3. Top 10 National League goalkeepers

Jed Ward, Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Michael Steele

Elliot Justham, Dagenham and Redbridge.

4. Top 10 National League goalkeepers

Elliot Justham, Dagenham and Redbridge. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

