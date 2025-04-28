Scott High, FC Halifax TownScott High, FC Halifax Town
The top 10 most valuable players in the National League according to football analysis website

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Apr 2025, 09:51 BST
Here are the ten most valuable players in the National League, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

What do you make of their list?

Scott High, FC Halifax Town (on loan from Huddersfield Town). Estimated value - £500,000.

Scott High, FC Halifax Town (on loan from Huddersfield Town). Estimated value - £500,000. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Macauley Bonne, Southend United. Estimated value - £275,000.

Macauley Bonne, Southend United. Estimated value - £275,000. Photo: Getty Images

Michael Hector, Dagenham and Redbridge. Estimated value - £250,000.

Michael Hector, Dagenham and Redbridge. Estimated value - £250,000. Photo: Getty Images

Brandon Fleming, Forest Green Rovers (on loan from Hull City). Estimated value - £225,000.

Brandon Fleming, Forest Green Rovers (on loan from Hull City). Estimated value - £225,000. Photo: Alex Morton

