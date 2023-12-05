News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

"The vitally important thing is getting minutes" - Town boss Millington on The Shaymen's youngsters out on loan

Town boss Chris Millington expects forward Jimiel Chikukwa to head out on loan again soon in order to build his first-team experience.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chikukwa has made just one substitute appearance for Town since joining them in August and has had a spell on loan at Hyde.

"More than likely he'll go and get some minutes elsewhere so we can put him in a position where, when we get to the latter stages of the season and we need that injection of youthful enthusiasm and pace and desire and hunger, that he's hopefully one of those younger lads who may be able to come in and offer us that," said Town manager Chris Millington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On whether striker Justin Iwobi's loan at Gainsborough Trinity might be extended, Millington said: "It's still early days for him, I think he's been involved in two games so far and the reports coming back are positive.

Most Popular
Jimiel ChikukwaJimiel Chikukwa
Jimiel Chikukwa

"The most important thing for the stage he's at is playing senior football.

"He's never played first-team football before and this is his first exposure to it so he's got to start racking up some serious minutes and start having a serious impact in games before we can think about involving him in the National League."

Town also have youngsters Frankie Sinfield and Ted Lavelle out on loan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Frankie will be extended at Pontefract, again minutes being the important thing for him at this stage," Millington said.

"And Ted, similarly, there'll be a conversation with Colne and maybe other teams to see what other interest there is around him.

"But the vitally important thing is getting minutes. Neither would be ready to come and significantly impact what we're doing at first-team level just yet, but who knows later in the season, I'd hope there may be opportunities for some of these younger lads to get minutes."

Related topics:Gainsborough Trinity