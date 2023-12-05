Town boss Chris Millington expects forward Jimiel Chikukwa to head out on loan again soon in order to build his first-team experience.

Chikukwa has made just one substitute appearance for Town since joining them in August and has had a spell on loan at Hyde.

"More than likely he'll go and get some minutes elsewhere so we can put him in a position where, when we get to the latter stages of the season and we need that injection of youthful enthusiasm and pace and desire and hunger, that he's hopefully one of those younger lads who may be able to come in and offer us that," said Town manager Chris Millington.

On whether striker Justin Iwobi's loan at Gainsborough Trinity might be extended, Millington said: "It's still early days for him, I think he's been involved in two games so far and the reports coming back are positive.

Jimiel Chikukwa

"The most important thing for the stage he's at is playing senior football.

"He's never played first-team football before and this is his first exposure to it so he's got to start racking up some serious minutes and start having a serious impact in games before we can think about involving him in the National League."

Town also have youngsters Frankie Sinfield and Ted Lavelle out on loan.

"Frankie will be extended at Pontefract, again minutes being the important thing for him at this stage," Millington said.

"And Ted, similarly, there'll be a conversation with Colne and maybe other teams to see what other interest there is around him.