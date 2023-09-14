1) How has Dorking's start to the season been?In light of how strong the final couple of months of last season were, I think the consensus around the club and among supporters is that it has been a frustrating start. Whilst there have been a number of injury concerns and the club are going through a period of transition with training in mornings rather than evenings, so many of the players who were key towards the back end of last term are still with the club, so I think expectation was that that continuity would be there early on in this campaign. The club were only in the relegation places for 24 hours last season despite the late battle to survive, so to be in the bottom four end with one win on the board in the albeit still very early stages of this campaign has been disappointing. A few of the early performances have been flat, with the manager being particularly candid in addressing that after the recent Surrey derby defeat against Woking. That said, the last couple of games have seen the team keep back-to-back clean sheets and collect a first point away from home last weekend against Oldham, so there are definitely positives and confidence that can be taken into this Saturday's match.2) Who have been your star men so far and why?Harrison Male was one of the few new signings made in the close season, replacing outgoing keeper Dan Lincoln. Despite the number of goals conceded so far his performances have been very good, often keeping Wanderers in games, and he was the recipient of the club's August Player of The Month award. Jason Prior returned to the club back in February having been a real talisman in his previous spell, and his goal were instrumental in the survival last season. He has found that same goal-scoring form through pre-season and into the start of this term, netting 4 goals so far in the league. In the middle of the park Dan Gallagher has been consistent in his performances shielding the back three, and recent signing Dan Pybus has also slotted into the team well in his first few games.3) What's your style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?So far this term the manager has been consistent with the signature 3-5-2 formation the club have become renowned for, playing out from the back, retaining possession, looking to get the ball into wide areas.4) What would be a successful season for the club?With a record breaking number of promotions since formation in 1999, ambition is in the DNA of the club and the manager will be eager for a push towards the top end of the league. That ambition has to be reconciled though with the fact the club are still part-time and embracing a new training model, contending with early injury disruption, plus continuing to make progress with stadium developments. Therefore I think progress on last season and aiming to finish in a higher position will be still be seen as a positive campaign. A long-standing aim which I know the manager will be really hoping for this year is to make it to and beyond the first round proper of the FA Cup, progress there would also be key in making it a successful campaign.5) Main strengths and weaknesses as a teamAlongside the positive style of play is a never say die attitude which has become as much of a trademark for the club in recent years, leading to a common saying around the club instigated by the manager: "never write off the Wanderers". On many occasions the team have come from behind to produce wins, and have defied the odds with good performances and results against higher calibre opposition. Defensively there is that acknowledgement things needs to improve; the club did concede the second highest number of goals in the National League last term and after the opening few games this season there are still signs that work needs to be done to be more solid at the back.6) Do you think you have a better squad than you did last season?As mentioned before, the club have retained the majority of the players key in the consolidation last season. I think supporters would like to see more strength and depth added to the squad though and the manager has looked to address that in recent weeks, with midfielder Dan Pybus joining from York City, defender Alex Lankshear arriving on loan from Blackpool and, just announced earlier this week, winger Tom Blair signing from Havant & Waterlooville. All being well, striker Alfie Rutherford will return to the side in the coming weeks as well, and having missed practically the whole of last season with an ACL injury and a heart operation, he will feel like a new signing and should provide a real boost up top.7) Any injuries/suspensions?Luke Moore picked up an injury against Eastleigh in the last home fixture and will be ruled out for another few weeks, wingers Matt Briggs and Jimmy Muitt are also still recovering from their recent setbacks but can hopefully be back in contention before the end of the month.8) Likely line-up and formation?3-5-2 is the likely formation, and I would expect similar personnel from last weekend's draw against Oldham to feature. New signing Tom Blair is in line for a possible debut after joining the club earlier this week.