It was another frustrating night at The Shay as Halifax recorded their second consecutive clean sheet and made it just one game in the last four at home that they've scored a goal in.

"It looked like a game between two teams who haven't got a recognised number nine on the pitch," Millington told the Courier.

"It was very much that type of game. Both teams had moments, I'd argue we had more moments and longer moments but ultimately, moments don't win you football matches, goals do."

When asked how Town's lack of goals can be addressed, Millington said: "No-one can question what we do defensively, whether it's in our half or the opposition half, on tonight's performance no-one can question how well we've played building possession in our own half and getting into the opposition half.

"And I'd argue we've had no shortage of balls put into the box, either crossed or passed in, but we've got a group of lads who are taking too long to get the shot off, when they do get the shot off they're often lashing at things and hitting the side-netting.

"And when balls get flashed across the box there's nobody demonstrating that striker's instinct to get on the end of it.

"It's no secret that's the issue we've got to solve."

Millington felt his side did enough to win the game.

"But if you're not finishing your chances off then you're not going to win," he said.

"So deserving to win doesn't get you three points, winning gets you three points and we didn't do it."

When asked whether he felt there was enough goalscoring ability in his squad or whether the issue needed to be solved with a new signing, Millington said: "I believe there's enough quality in the team to be scoring enough goals to win these games where we're keeping clean sheets.

"The challenge is partly down to the fact that we're struggling to roll out the same starting 11 week in, week out so no-one's really getting an opportunity now to get a run of games in that position and build that sharpness.

"But also we're not watching games tick away and with every 0-0 draw we're slipping slightly further away from where we want to be.

"So we're working to make sure we're not missing out on anyone who could help to resolve that issue quicker.

"If we unearth a striker, and it has to be a striker because we've got enough ten's and wingers, it has to be someone who can play the number nine role, then it would be foolish of me to turn down the opportunity and I'm not willing to turn down the opportunity to get the goals that will earn the reward that a lot of the effort and the play actually deserves."

Town changed to a 4-2-3-1 for the game.

"It was always our intention to switch to this system in some games and different periods of the season," Millington said.

"In an ideal world I'd have liked to have done it a bit later in the season, but clearly we've discussed what our issue is and we felt having that extra body higher up the pitch would help us create more chances and hopefully help us score more goals.

"I think it certainly helped us create more, maybe chances is overstating it, but it certainly helped us create more moments.

"We had more possession in and around the opposition box than we've had all season but just the basics of finishing, we're not getting our shots off quickly enough, we're not getting on the end of crosses and when balls drop in the box, there doesn't seem to be that instinct in us to find the back of the net."

Millington said personnel was an issue when asked what the answer to Halifax's woes in-front of goal was.

"Clearly the lads that are out there are giving everything and I would never question their loyalty, their work ethic and their willingness to represent the shirt," he said.

"I think they've shown that in the number of clean sheets and some of the performances we've had this season already.

"But one of them's got to come to the fore and start putting the ball in the back of the net for us."

One positive on the night was an impressive debut off the bench by midfielder Florent Hoti.

"This isn't an excuse, it is a fact that we've lost Rob Harker in the last week, we've lost Aaron Cosgrave, we've got Luke Summerfield not 100 per cent, so to be getting Flo back is really positive," Millington said.

"I thought we saw within the first 10 minutes of him coming on what he'll bring to the team, he links play very well, passes into the final third incredibly well and that's a rusty Flo Hoti who's not match sharp yet so imagine what the lad will be doing when he's got a run of games under his belt."