"There is cautious optimism" - FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town: Opposition Focus

Action from Halifax's game at Yeovil earlier this season. Photo: Marcus Branston

In what form do Yeovil come into Saturday's game in?

Mixed. Following two really good results against play-off chasing Eastleigh and Chesterfield, the challenge at Barnet proved too much. Fatigue played a part and some sloppy defending against a strong and physical side meant Yeovil came away empty handed. They have started playing some really nice passing football but still very much in a scrap to stay up.

What is the mood like along the fan base at the moment?

Mixed I would say. New ownership (while not confirmed financially just yet) has buoyed the fanbase, but equally the last 10 games feel huge to ensure the club remains in the National League next season. Mark Cooper has brought in some very impressive additions on a very small budget - the hope will be that Yeovil stay up and he is backed financially so he can do what he does best.

There seem to have been a few off the field issues at the club this season - how much have they played a part in Yeovil's struggles?

I think that unrest coupled with the disastrous appointment of Chris Hargreaves has meant frustrations have boiled over at points. There is cautious optimism with the potential new owners at the moment, but it should not be underestimated the challenge Mark Cooper came in to due to the issues previously in the season, and the recruitment which was way off.

What can Halifax expect from Yeovil, what's their style of play?

Cooper looks to have now been able to implement his passing style. They play out for the back and particularly away from home try and get the ball from midfield and counter.

Yeovil are the lowest scorers in the league this season, why do you think that is?

It is a lack of a proven goal scorer. In many interviews Cooper has eluded to not being aggressive enough in the final third. The longer it has gone on, though, there seems to be a bit of a mental block on scoring when getting in good positions. I also think not having a true outlet for set pieces has contributed as defenders not chipping in as they should. But, Yeovil have now scored in the last three games, which is a positive. A centre forward away from sorting things.

How do you rate Yeovil's chances of staying up?

I think it is tough, but they have games to come against teams around them so you have to back them. Cooper has brought in quality and their defensive record should be enough.

Injuries/suspensions?

No suspensions, but Jordan Stevens, Morgan Williams, Max Hunt, Charlie Wakefield all on the injury list. Jordan Young missed Tuesday but could be in line for a return.

Likely line-up and formation?