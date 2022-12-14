"There will be a couple of positions up for grabs," says Millington ahead of Guiseley clash in FA Trophy

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Midfielders Kian Spence and Angelo Capello are both struggling with illness, according to the Halifax manager, who said both players were absent from training this week.

"They've both been under the weather and missed training Monday and Tuesday," Millington said.

"But hopefully they'll be back with us by the end of the week.

"We've got a strong squad, we'll look to go out and win the game.

"We've had one or two players ill again this week, so there will be a couple of positions up for grabs.

"But for the most part we'll look to remain consistent in team selection and try to put a team out we believe can win the game."

Guiseley are 15th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, having won seven of their league games this season.

"Looking forward to it," Millington said of the game. "It's always good playing local opposition, playing in a local derby in a competitive match.

"We're looking forward to it."

When asked if the FA Trophy held as much importance to him as the FA Cup, Millington said: "Yeah it is, it's another competition we want to try and progress in.

"We enter these competitions with the intention of doing our very best in them, so we go into it in a positive frame of mind, looking to win."

But Millington says it's too early to be targeting a repeat of Town's success in the competition back in 2016, when they beat Grimsby in the final at Wembley.

"It's the same process as ever in the sense that we approach every game on its merit and we'll look at Guiseley the same way we look at our league opposition, trying to find ways to beat them and deal with their threats, and we'll approach it in exactly the same way we would any other game in the sense that we want to win it," he said.

"But clearly it's a cup competition so there's a slightly different mindset going into it because a defeat is terminal and we want to progress."

If the game goes ahead on Saturday, it will Town's first in 11 days after the postponements of matches against Barnet and Southend.

"In some respects we won't be any worse off than anyone else because there's an awful lot of games getting cancelled at the moment, so we're not on our own with it," Millington said.

"But we do want to play games, we're very keen to keep up that momentum we've got and make sure that the lads keep up their competitive edge.

"Having said that, we've been fortunate with the Barnet game and the Southend game in that they got called off early, so it gave us the opportunity to plan our training programme effectively and we've not missed out on heavy training sessions as a result of a late postponement.

"So in that sense we've been able to manage the process over the last couple of games much better than we were able to previously, when games were called off on the day."

When asked if the recent postponements had come at the wrong time for his side after winning seven of their last 11 games, and three of their last four, Millington said: "It's always hard to say.

"My approach is we want to play every game that's scheduled in the calendar, but occasionally there is a silver lining in the sense that we've got an opportunity for this illness to hopefully finish off the last few players in the squad who haven't had it.

"One or two players who had niggles and knocks are now having the opportunity to fully recover and get themselves back right.

"The downside is obviously you'll always wonder whether or not the momentum is affected, but it's impossible to know until we get back into competitive games.

"It may well prove to be beneficial but we'll always prefer playing games when they're scheduled, we never want to miss matches."

Should the Guiseley match be postponed, Town will have three matches to be rearranged in what is quickly becoming something of a backlog of matches.

"That's always the challenge and not a situation you want to find yourselves in," Millington said.

"The comforting this is we won't be alone in that because a lot of games are being cancelled at the moment, so there'll be a lot of teams in a similar position.

"The benefit we'll have is hopefully a fully fit squad to pick from, and as we've made no secret of, we believe we've got a strong squad.

"At times we've had to rely on that squad depth and the players have come through and got results from us, Solihull being the best example of that.

"So we'll be prepared for that and hopefully we'll go into that in a stronger position that some of the other teams.

"We'll pay as much attention as we can to get everyone fully prepared as possible."

Millington said there is a plan b in place for Saturday if the Guiseley game is called off.

"The benefit of having the long-range weather forecast is it gives us the opportunity to plan for a worst-case-scenario whereby the match gets cancelled," said the Town boss.

"We have plans prepared for if the game gets postponed that we can drop on very quickly and not really lose anything in terms of our preparation for the upcoming matches.”

Millington says having a relatively prolonged spell with no game in the middle of a season affords the opportunity to focus on different things on the training pitch that may not usually be possible."There is a bit of that, it's also an opportunity to increase the intensity of training because there's no games, so we can ramp up the levels of intensity," he said.

"We don't have to worry too much about fatigue running up to an upcoming fixture and we can really get that intensity up, which has been a real benefit the last couple of days, and something we've not managed to do in the last few weeks because we've had so many games, the intensity of training has had to be measured to not over-fatigue players."

Millington says training has had to be switched to a 3G pitch at the club's training base in Leeds due to the recent freezing weather.

"That's been a god send," he said. "It can have a detrimental effect on the joints and cause one or two aches and pains, but with there being no game Saturday or Tuesday, they've got the opportunity to recover from that."

Jack Senior and Luke Summerfield are both back in training and training "very well" according to the Town boss.

"Both were fantastic in parts of the sessions on Tuesday and everyone's really impressed with how they've bounced back," he said.

Millington also said Jordan Keane and Sam Minihan are back in full training.

"Likewise, they're back training fully now and we're not seeing any long-lasting affects from the illness," he said.

And on forward Yamen Osawe, Millington said: "He's back in training, in good shape and no long-term affects, so he looks to be back up to full strength now."

Millington added: "The players who've served us so well over recent games have now got some increased pressure on them.

"But they must also see that as increased support because we'll be able to be quite tactical about players we select for the bench and who may be able to help us in important moments in games.

"So it's exciting and it's of great benefit to the ambitions we've got for the season."

When asked if there were any imminent arrivals or departures from The Shay, Millington said: "No, not really. We're quite content.

"We've got eyes on certain players and we'll continue to monitor their situations, and should they become available we will act.

