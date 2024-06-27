Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just over two months on from FC Halifax Town's play-off defeat at Solihull Moors, The Shaymen's preparations for the new season start tomorrow.

Town will reconvene at Leeds Beckett University for a day of physical testing to assess the condition of the squad, overseen by physio Aaron Scholes.

"It's a broad range of physical tests," said Town boss Chris Millington.

"There's the concussion protocol, then they'll do sprinting tests, endurance tests, strength tests and agility as well.

Chris Millington

"So it's a nice, broad range of markers we get going into the season.

"Those who under-perform or don't meet the standards we expect will be given extra work, so they'll be in early every day to get themselves up to scratch and it'll give us a good marker of who needs what help in what areas to improve where they're at.

"It's a good day, it gets everyone together and there'll be opportunities for us to catch up with the players and talk about our expectations for them for the season and it'll give us an opportunity to integrate one or two of the new lads so they get to know the players and the staff in a professional and well-organised environment.

"In previous seasons we've spread it over two days but because Aaron's so well versed in it these days, he can get it all organised and managed in one day."

After that, Town begin pre-season proper at their training base with a week of sessions ahead of their opening friendly, at Hyde on Tuesday, July 9.

"It'll be straight into it, so I don't think I'm giving away any secrets that there'll be a fair amount of football sessions in the first week," Millington said.

"Historically, lads might expect to just be running in the first week but we'll get the footballs out and they'll be playing but they'll do a lot of running within that, so they'll recogsnied there's a lot of runniung going on disguised as a football session.

"We'e got to build them up, give them every aspect of the pre-season fitness preparation in terms of getting good distance into them but also getting dynamic movements into them as well.

"The best way to do that is with the ball, but there will be elements of running without the ball as well."

Town's opening warm-up match at Hyde is the first of eight friendlies this pre-season.

"I've gone on record as saying that, because we've got a good number of players returning this season, we're able to do a lot more of the tactical work in games," Millington said.

"We've been able to schedule in one or two more games than normal, which gives us the opportunity to get that work done in a more match-realistic environment.

"In seasons gone, when we've had to bring in 50 per cent of the players, you need more time on the training ground to get that work into the lads.

"But because we've got so many players returning, we can do a lot of that work in-game and the new lads will be given a bit of extra attention to get them up to speed."

And with Town's squad still to be completed, Millington says there will be triallists involved in pre-season.

"We'll look at getting a couple of triallists in throughout pre-season, we've got one or two slots where we can afford to look at players and see what's out there," he said.