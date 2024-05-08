Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shaymen announced last week that four players - Luke Summerfield, Rob Harker, Tom Wilson and Tom Scott - had left after their contracts expired.

And Millington says every other player who is out-of-contract at the club has been offered, or will be offered, a new deal.

"In terms of getting the to-do list done, we're moving forward but it's that stage of the season where there isn't a massive amount of exciting activity but there's quite a lot of activity," Millington told the Courier.

"There's a lot going on behind-the-scenes in terms of trying to get contracts offers out to players and sorting out options, but not a great deal that would be exciting."

Millington says the number of additions that the club will make this summer is massively dependent on how many offers made to existing players are accepted.

"We're always incredibly vulnerable because I think every player who we're offering contracts to has enhanced their reputation in their time with the club," he said.

"So we're not going to be the only football clubs in the conversation with those players, we have to accept that there are a huge number of clubs at our level who will be offering attractive packages to them, let alone clubs at a higher level.

"So we put ourselves in the conversation, we make our best sell in football terms and we give them the offers that we feel we can afford, and the rest is down to the player and what they feel is right for them at this stage in their career."

Millington says no offers have been made by the club yet for any potential new signings.

"But we've got lots of conversations going on with agents about player availability," he said.

"The next stage will be to start sitting down with some players.

"What we try and do with our recruitment is make sure that we actually sit across the table with the targets we're after.

"Other clubs can literally email out attractive financial packages but we like to sit down and really explain and sell the benfits of coming to Halifax Town, which are largely the football experience, the experience of playing regular senior football and enhancing your profile so that you are then either in a position to help us get promoted and become a League Two footballer with Halifax Town, or the worst case scenario is, like so many of our lads, they move on pastures new and arguably better deals as a result of their time with us."

One position Town will definitely be recruiting though is a new backup keeper to captain Sam Johnson.

"For sure, we'll make sure we go out into the market," Millington said.

"We might look at a slightly different profile of backup keeper this time, in that if we can attract someone with a bit more first-team playing experience, I thnk that'd be good.

"But absolutely, we'll be looking for somebody who can come in and give us a real strong presence, certainly throughout the training programme.

"Not only is that important for the goalkeeping programme but also for the outfielders, that they've got at least two good keepers to train with."

When asked if the club had received any offers for under contract players Millington said: "No, nothing at the moment and, as with previous cases, I will always be honest about where we're at, at the stage where the questions are asked, I give you my word on that.

"But at this stage, there's absolutely no offers been made for our players."

On his own future at the club, Millington said: "The sense at the moment is just head down and crack on.

"The way I see it is I've got a job to do and I would never jump ship with the player contracts and various other things around the playing side of the club up in the air.

"I'm very much the kind of person that'll just get my head down and crack on until something changes one way or the other."

Millington says he hasn't received any aproaches for his services from other clubs.

"No, I mean I'm probably a bit old school, I don't have an agent, I don't get involved in selling myself and putting myself out there," he said.

"Even though the fans would probably rather I was knee-sliding into the South Stand to celebrate goals, I'm quite understated in the way I behave and the way I go about things.

"That's who I am, that's the way I like to operate and that won't change, so I'm not going to be out there flirting with anyone else, that's not my style."

Town are set to return to pre-season training on Monday, July 1 and Millington confirmed that all their friendly games will once again take place away from The Shay.

"With the season starting a bit later there may be an extra one or two in," he said.

"We're pretty much done, I've got one I need to confirm with the chairman and then I'll have one more available slot.

"There'll be a nice range of friendlies. It's always difficult when you don't have the opportunity to play home friendlies because big clubs don't want to invite a smaller club to their home ground, it tends to be that the smaller clubs invite the bigger clubs to play.

"So it means we always struggle to get a League One or League Two test because we haven't got a stadium to invite teams to.