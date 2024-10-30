"There's an offer on the table" - Shaymen bid to extend midfielder's stay at the club
Bray has made 16 appearances for Halifax this season, having joined from Barrow on a three-month contract this summer.
"There's an offer on the table, so we'll see," Millington said on the player's future.
"We'll know more by the end of the week but that's in his hands."
Scott High's loan deal from Huddersfield expires on November 3 but Millington remains hopeful that will be extended.
"Hope so, we're in conversation with Huddersfield to try and get that progressed," he said.
Millington said Bray missed Saturday's defeat to York with a stiff back, while winger Max Wright is still a couple of weeks away from a return to fitness.
Defender Ryan Galvin came off on Saturday with a hamstring injury.
"Maybe a couple of weeks, it's one to monitor and take our time with, but two to three weeks I think is realistic," said Millington.
On Jamie Cooke's injury, the Town boss said: "Slightly less serious by the looks of it but we'll see closer to Woking whether or not he'll be available, but I don't anticipate it would be much past that.
"It's a muscle next to the hamstring that just tightened up."
Millington said Angelo Cappello was close to being available for the game against York, but just missed out.
"Barring any setbacks he'll be available for selection going forward," Millington said.