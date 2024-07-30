Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town boss Chris Millington says there are places up for grabs for their season-opener against Barnet.

The Shaymen play their penultimate pre-season friendly at Ashton United on Tuesday, having lost 1-0 at Scunthorpe and 1-0 at Radcliffe in their last two outings without registering a shot on target.

"It'll be a different starting 11 but largely lads who are in contention to start against Barnet, and probably one or two triallists,” said the Halifax manager, who is expected to play strikers Zak Emmerson and Aaron Cosgrave, defender Festus Arthur and midfielder Florent Hoti, if he can recover from his hamstring strain.

"But for the most part, lads are playing for shirts now.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Millington

"There's definitely places up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's certain players who've done themselves no harm over the early stages of pre-season - Adam Senior, Will Smith, Tom Pugh, Adam Adetoro.

"There are certain players who are doing themselves no harm, but every shirt is still up for grabs, but maybe some players are ahead of others."