"There's definitely places up for grabs," says Millington ahead of Town's penultimate pre-season friendly
The Shaymen play their penultimate pre-season friendly at Ashton United on Tuesday, having lost 1-0 at Scunthorpe and 1-0 at Radcliffe in their last two outings without registering a shot on target.
"It'll be a different starting 11 but largely lads who are in contention to start against Barnet, and probably one or two triallists,” said the Halifax manager, who is expected to play strikers Zak Emmerson and Aaron Cosgrave, defender Festus Arthur and midfielder Florent Hoti, if he can recover from his hamstring strain.
"But for the most part, lads are playing for shirts now.
"There's definitely places up for grabs.
"There's certain players who've done themselves no harm over the early stages of pre-season - Adam Senior, Will Smith, Tom Pugh, Adam Adetoro.
"There are certain players who are doing themselves no harm, but every shirt is still up for grabs, but maybe some players are ahead of others."
On his search for a new backup keeper for captain Sam Johnson, Millington said: "We're look at a couple at the minute but we're not in a desperate rush, we want to make sure we get that right because it's a tough job at this club."
