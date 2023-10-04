Town’s search for a striker goes on but it looks unlikely there will be a new addition to the squad before Saturday’s game at Ebbsfleet.

Chris Millington would like to add a new striker to his squad, but says the right player hasn’t come along yet.

"We keep talking, there's names being thrown in the hat, an awful lot of young players but unless it's a young player who's going to come in and hit the ground running and we know is going to contribute significantly, there's no point in adding more youth to an already youthful group,” he told the Courier.

"And finding somebody with experience who's available is more challenging."

When asked if he thought there would be a new signing before the game at Ebbsfleet, Millington said: “We don't know, we're working hard to make sure we don't miss anybody but at the moment there's nobody significantly progressed."

Striker Justin Iwobi, who recently signed from Stoke and was on the bench against Eastleigh on Saturday, was left out of the squad for the 2-1 win at Woking on Tuesday night.