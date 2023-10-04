News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

"There's names being thrown in the hat" - Shaymen's striker search goes on but an addition before Saturday looks unlikely

Town’s search for a striker goes on but it looks unlikely there will be a new addition to the squad before Saturday’s game at Ebbsfleet.
By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chris Millington would like to add a new striker to his squad, but says the right player hasn’t come along yet.

"We keep talking, there's names being thrown in the hat, an awful lot of young players but unless it's a young player who's going to come in and hit the ground running and we know is going to contribute significantly, there's no point in adding more youth to an already youthful group,” he told the Courier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"And finding somebody with experience who's available is more challenging."

Most Popular
Actions from FC Halifax town v Southend at the Shay. Pictured is Chris MillingtonActions from FC Halifax town v Southend at the Shay. Pictured is Chris Millington
Actions from FC Halifax town v Southend at the Shay. Pictured is Chris Millington

When asked if he thought there would be a new signing before the game at Ebbsfleet, Millington said: “We don't know, we're working hard to make sure we don't miss anybody but at the moment there's nobody significantly progressed."

Striker Justin Iwobi, who recently signed from Stoke and was on the bench against Eastleigh on Saturday, was left out of the squad for the 2-1 win at Woking on Tuesday night.

"We just felt with having Aaron Cosgrave back available on the bench, having an 18-year-old lad to come and face the tsunami of attacks Woking bring would have been a bit unfair,” Millington said.

Related topics:WokingEastleighStoke