"There's no lack of belief in terms of what I think the group can do" - Warburton keeping the faith despite Town's poor start

Town are third from bottom in the National League having lost six of their first ten games, including their 1-0 defeat at Eastleigh last Saturday.

They now face a huge home double-header, starting with Woking on Saturday and then York on Tuesday, desperate to put points on the board.

"I don't see it as a must win," Warburton said of Saturday's game, "and I don't want to put a number on it in terms of points.

Matty Warburton. Photo: Marcus Branston

"First and foremost we've got to make sure that we're prepped, we're ready to go, everybody's health and fitness is in check and the manager's got good options to pick from.

"And then we go into those games with a real positive outlook, we want to look at effort levels, intensity and if we show all those kinds of things then hopefully the performance will reflect the work we've been doing behind-the-scenes, and ultimately, that's where results come from.

"I don't want to build up the games to be any more pressurised but obviously it's important we get points on the board.

"We just need to make sure, first and foremost, that we put in the right kind of performance that the fans want to see, which is real high intensity, playing forwards when we can and just giving our utmost for the shirt.

"The fans want to see people that represent the town, hard-working lads that give their all for the shirt and ultimately, play with that little bit of freedom and quality when they get that chance, and I'm hoping we can do that in the next two home games."

When asked if Town's performances had been missed attacking intent and freedom this season, Warburton said: "I don't think freedom's the right word, we've got the freedom to go out and express ourselves, that's given from the manager.

"We're a very new squad if you look at the amount of changes we've had from last season to this season, we've got a lot of new faces that have come in, and a lot of first-teamers who left.

"So we are in a bit of transition, we are still getting to know each other well.

"I'm still trying to build that relationship with Mani (Dierseruvwe) up-front, he's a completely different forward to Billy Waters.

"We've changed shape a couple of times this season, all these factors have played a part in terms of us not being able to play that free-flowing that we showed last season.

"But I've not doubt it's coming, it's definitely on the horizon and I know that's the way the gaffer wants us to play."

Warburton added: "We're at a bit of a transitional stage I would say.

"There's no reason why we can't come out of this and be absolutely fine.

"At the moment we're just working really hard to try and get the right results.

"We've not had the luck of the draw at times but you make your own luck in football, and that's something that we need to work harder for.

"We need to get the ball into better areas of the pitch and be better in both boxes.

"In between the boxes we've been absolutely fine this season, it's just in our own box, making sure we defend better and keep teams out, and at the other end of the pitch, making sure we're being that little bit more ruthless.

"It is a bit of a transitional phase but it's one we want to get out of sooner rather than later."

Warburton says the mood in the Town squad remains upbeat, despite their poor start.

"After the Aldershot game it was obviously very down, but we were back in that week (afterwards) and that was probably the most productive week we've had in training in terms of our output, working towards a common goal, which is to get wins on the board," he said.

"That week of training was good. We were better on Saturday, despite the result.

"The group's OK, it's absolutely fine. It's still a positive place to be, I'm still really enjoying coming in but I think there's a bit of a weight of pressure on shoulders at the moment.

"We just need to get a couple of wins and we'll be absolutely fine."

Despite the positivity, Warburton admits the Town players are hurting.

"Massively, because of where a lot of us have been last year, we as a squad last year were always at the right end of the table, and to be where we are at the moment isn't pleasant," he said.

"There's a lot of people who are hurting because they want to be at the right end of the table, and unfortunately we're not.

"There's a lot of winners in the group and I've no doubt that the winners will drag and bring us up and get us back up that league table."

Town's creator-in-chief insists his belief in the squad hasn't been shaken though.

"I can't speak for anyone else but it doesn't scare me, it doesn't take any belief I've got in terms of what I believe this group can do," Warburton said.

"It might give us a bit of a kick up the bum if you like in terms of showing us how ruthless this league can be if we don't defend well enough.

"But from my own point of view, there's no lack of belief in terms of what I think the group can do and knowing what the lads are like that I'm particularly close with in the group, and the leadership group I'm involved with, there's no lack of belief there at all."

And Warburton had a message for the Town fans ahead of the club's back-to-back home games.

"Stick with us, we are working extremely hard behind-the-scenes, we know exactly what is wanted from us when we put on that Halifax shirt.

"We're doing our utmost to put in the right performances and get three points in every single game possible.