"There's no reason why we can't cause a cup upset" - Josh Hmami on playing Jose Mourinho's Spurs in the FA Cup and Town's chances against Exeter

Josh Hmami has already had his FA Cup fairytale, but that isn't stopping him striving for another one.

The midfielder has been one of the stars of the Halifax team this season, quickly establishing himself as a fans' favourite by scoring six league goals and producing some outstanding performances.

And he will be hoping this Saturday's FA Cup tie with League One side Exeter adds another chapter to his story in the competition.

Hmami was still working part-time in a factory when he was part of the Marine team that came through seven rounds in a remarkable run to the third round in 2021, where they met Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.

Josh Hmami

Hmami's goals en route - one against Barnoldswick and two against Nantwich - helped Marine, managed by ex-Halifax caretaker-boss Neil Young, to an unforgettable occasion at their Rossett Park ground.

"It was surreal, to be honest," Hmami recalled.

"I remember the draw and I think it was Robbie Savage who picked us out first and then picked out Tottenham Hotspur, who were top of the Prem at the time.

"It was obviously the dream draw. You don't get much better to be honest, I was absolutely buzzing, and then when it came to the day of the game, even though it was Covid, there were thousands of fans in the streets, supporting us, and people watching on TV.

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Josh Hmami of Marine during the FA Cup Third Round match between Marine and Tottenham Hotspur at Rossett Park on January 10, 2021

"It was an unbelievable expeience."

Tottenham went on to win 5-0, but not without a scare, with Marine hitting the bar with the game still goalless.

"It was Neil Kengni, it was a great strike on the counter-attack, it looked like it was going in," Hmami said.

"It just dipped down, hit the bar and we ended up getting a corner from it.

"It was really unlucky but that would've been the dream start had that gone in."

Apart from the absence of Harry Kane, Spurs fielded pretty much a full-strength side on the day, including Gareth Bale, who was back in his second spell at the club on loan from Real Madrid.

"I think I was on the pitch for a couple of minutes when Bale was subbed on, but I ended up getting subbed off not long after (he came on) because the manager wanted to use all our subs and give everyone the experience," recalls Hmami.

"I think the game was done at that stage.

"You just think 'oh wow'. You're bringing on a Champions League winner and however many other things he's won in his career, an unbelievable player, playing at the top of his game at the time.

"To see him on the sideline about to come on against you is something that won't happen ever again in my career.

"An unbelievable experience. Memories like that don't come around too often."

Hmami says he got to meet the team and Mourinho after the game.

"He gave us massive respect, bringing a full strength side," says the Town midfielder.

"I gave them my top after the game and got everyone's signature, which was brilliant.

"It's just a memory that will live with me forever."

Given Hmami's experiences, what ingredients does he think Halifax will need to create their own bit of FA Cup magic on Saturday?

"Belief, to be honest. I think if you believe, you can beat anyone," he said

"Good team spirit, all the stuff we have at Halifax at the moment, and we've got a young, hungry group.

"I think on the day, anything can happen.

"I've been there as an underdog and I know what it's like as the bigger team coming into town as well.

"Just that belief is the main thing, if you believe and you have a good togetherness as a group, and you just give everything, anything's possible and you can beat anyone on your day."

And Hmami reckons The Shaymen have got a good chance of getting a result.

"We're a really good side, a young, hungry side," he said, "and we've got goals in us.

"On our day, especially at The Shay, if the fans come out in their numbers and we're up for it, which I've no doubt everyone will be, there's no reason why we can't cause a cup upset and get in the hat for the second round."