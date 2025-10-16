"There's still a hell of a lot of growth left in the players," says Town boss Lakeland ahead of Truro clash

Town boss Adam Lakeland says there’s still a lot more to come from his side despite their fantastic run of form.

The Shaymen’s 3-1 FA Cup fourth qualifying round win at Southport on Saturday was their sixth straight victory – their best run of form since October 2016 – and has set-up a home tie against League One Exeter City in round one.

Saturday sees Halifax return to league action, and their longest away trip of the season, as they visit Truro City, looking to maintain their winning streak.

When asked if he had been surprised by how quickly things have clicked for his new-look team, Lakeland said: "I don't know really, we're obviously in great form and I'm really pleased with many things that we're displaying at the moment.

Adam Lakeland

"But I'm also very mindful that we've also got a hell of a lot of aspects of our game that we've got to improve upon and I feel there's still a hell of a lot of growth left in the players, individually and collectively.

"So yeah, we're in a good place at the minute but I've been in this game far too long to take it for granted, because you're only as good as your last performance.

"We've just got to focus on the next game, which is Truro away, and that's going to be a very difficult game.

"Our mentality, right since the start of pre-season, has been can we just work hard every day and be better each and every day?

"That's not changed. Just because we're in a decent run of form doesn't mean we're going to get ahead of ourselves.

"We're working just as hard as we ever have done to get those one per cent's a bit better each day, and if we can do that, then hopefully we can keep on picking up some good results.

"We're mindful that each and every game is very competitive and difficult, and it's not going to be possible for us to keep winning every single game.

"But that's what we've got to strive to keep doing for as long as possible."

On how much more there is to come from his squad, Lakeland said: "You can always give more and be better, whether that's little bits of detail in our organisation with and without the ball, whether that's keeping on layering up our understanding of set-plays and restarts, whether it's continuing to develop our understanding of players within the team and them continuing to understand the different strengths and skill sets of one another.

"You've got to remember, we've only played 16 games, 14 in the league, one National League Cup and one FA Cup, so it's still early days in the season.

"I have been encouraged by a lot of what I've seen, not just in the last five or six games where we're on a winning streak, but we've only lost one in 12.

"We've been demonstrating a lot of qualities for a good number of weeks now, but it's important we've got that hunger and appetite to keep trying to perform to a good level and if we do that, we'll always give ourselves a chance of getting results."

Lakeland says the day-to-day work done with the players in training is the foundation on which the team's superb form has been built.

"That's not always physical, technical or tactical, a lot of football's played between the ears and it's tapping into that mentality of the players," he said.

"Not just trying to make the individuals within the group hungrier and trying to keep the motivation levels high and keep pushing them to try and have that winning mentality, but developing team spirit and relationships off the pitch as well as on it.

"If you've got good players, you're a fit team and you're organised, and you've got a good team spirit, you're a long way to where you need to be.

"Then it's just about the players on the pitch executing and being ruthless in both boxes, and having that bit of lady luck on your side when you need it.

"At the minute, we're in a decent place and we're going along quite well but we qon't allow the players to be complacent and think just because we're in good form, we can take our eye off the ball.

"Each and every day, we try and keep them grounded and humble.

"They're a good, honest group of lads and they certainly haven't got ahead of themselves at all in the last few weeks.

"Long may that continue because humility and honesty, and focus, are really important traits of any good team."

Lakeland says it's more of a challenge to maintain a good run of form rather than establishing it in the first place.

"Each and every game is so difficult, it's not easy to win two or three games in a row, but for us to have won six in a row - it's 2016 since that last happened, which just shows how difficult it is to do," he said.

"But whether you're at the start of the run or in the middle of the run, you've got to take each and every game as it comes.

"I think naturally when you're in a run of winning games, you probably have that little target on your back where somebody wants to be the ones to put a bump in the road for you, and I've no doubt that at some point, that'll probably come, because I'm a realist.

"But at the minute, the lads are doing a lot of good work and are perfoming pretty consistently well.

"We're hoping we can keep that run going but we know the next game at Truro is going to be a very, very testing one and it's one we're going to have to perform in if we're going to keep this little vein of form that we've got, going."

Midfielder Cody Johnson isn't expected to be back available on Saturday.

On whether any additions to the squad might be made in light of David Kawa's injury, Lakeland said: "Potentially, but nothing in the pipeline."

Meanwhile, The Shaymen say more than 500 away tickets for next Saturday's match with York at The Shay had been sold in the first few hours of going on sale.