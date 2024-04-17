Chris Millington

Halifax missed some great chances in their goalless draw last night, which gives Aldershot the chance to overtake them in the battle for seventh place if they win at Gateshead tonight.

But Millington says the focus remains on getting three points against The Latics at Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium.

"Just the same, we've got to go out and try and beat Oldham, that's the objective and we believe we can," he said.

"We think if we play like that, we can beat whoever's put in-front of us.

"What people have got to recognise is Ebbsfleet are a team who absolutely controlled Altrincham and deserved to beat them.

"They had 28 shots against Altrincham and controlled possession, controlled the chances and were sucker-punched on two occasions, which led to them getting beaten.

"Now, people will look at that and say 'we'd rather win at this stage of the season than play well', but we want to do both.

"We want to control the game, we want our game-plan to work, we want our players to be better than the opposition and we want to win.

"We know that if we play like that going forward, not only will we be good enough to beat the upcoming oppositions but we'll also be able to beat teams if we're fortunate enough to get into the play-offs."

Millington said he is seeing the right things from his team heading into the last two games of the season against Oldham and Eastleigh.

"We're really positive about the performance," he said of the match against Ebbsfleet. "You look at the game as a performance, what you're trying to do is prevent the opposition from scoring, which we did, we limited them tovery little, you're looking to control possession and you're looking to create opportunities, which we did.

"The only bit that's been lacking is that final bit of sticking the ball in the back of the net.

"We can't ask for much more, we've just got to look to try and add that little bit of composure, that ability to slow down in-front of goal and make sure we're a bit more composed in taking our chances."

Town's draw with Ebsfleet leaves them five points adrift of Gateshead in sixth with just two games left.

"At the minute, we've just got to beat Oldham, that's got to be the objective," Millington said when asked if he felt any hope of finishing higher than seventh had gone.

"What other people do is completely out of our control.

"All our thoughts are on how we get three points against Oldham.

"I don't worry too much about where we finish come the end, I've said before we'll assess that after the final whistle against Eastleigh.

"Our objective is to get everybody rested, recuperated and as fresh as possible so we can go and play with the same kind of energy, intensity and flair we did on Tuesday."

Left-back Ryan Galvin won't be available against Oldham after a scan revealed a damaged ankle.

"We've got to enquire with a specialist to find out whether or not he'll be able to feature again this season," Millington said.

Winger Angelo Cappello also isn't expected to be available.

"The recovery from his setback is going slowly," Millington said.

On defender Jordan Keane, the Town boss said: "He's out running now. It'll be touch and go whether or not he makes sufficient progress, but he does everything right, he looks after himself phenomenally well, so we'll see."

Halifax will be taking to the pitch at Chesterfield less than 48 hours after their game against Ebbsfleet ended.

"We've given them a load of instructions," Millington said on how the quick turnaround will be managed.

"We're grateful to the chairman for the extra finance he's proivided to allow us to get extra supplements to aid recovery.

"The lads have got instructions about what they need to pay attention to, to make sure they're as fresh as they possibly can be.

"We're fortunate to have a group of players where we can make changes and there will be changes, there'll be a number of lads who are fresh who get the opportunity to come in and play.

"We know we can play a number of different shapes, which will allow us to be energetic in the right areas.

"We're really confident that fatigue shouldn't be a major factor and we can go out and give a similar performance and hopefully take the chances we earn."

Millington added: "We've got to maintain the same level of performance, we've got to play a similar way.

"But the biggest threat to that is fatigue, so we've got to have a group who are fresh and ready to give the same level of performance."

The Town manager says his squad has come through the first-half of their hectic final week of the season in good shape.

"Remarkably fresh," he said. "I think there will be aches and pains and stiffness, but in terms of mindset, it's a really positive group to work with because they have a real clarity about what they want to do and how they're going to approach it, and they're all absolutely depsperate to contribute."

Thursday will be the second temporary home for Town after playing their previous two home matches at Accrington Stanley's ground.

"It's exciting isn't it, we feel like the Harlem Globetrotters just floating round just doing exhibition games everywhere!," said the Town boss.

"But the big thing that's come out oft his for me is that the people who have control of these matters have got to see what an important asset a good surface is.

"While we've got our current financial structure, we're not going to be spending big bucks on big, strong athletes, we're going to go for lads other clubs might overlook, players who've got good technical ability and good athletic ability but might not be six foot four and built like a Gladiator.

"So having a good surface to play on plays to our strengths.

"Had the Ebbsfleet game been at The Shay, it would have been a much more difficult game for us because we wouldn't have been able to control possession the way we did and, who knows, a mistake off a bobbly pass might have resulted in us losing 1-0.

"And we certainly wouldn't have been able to turn round the number of games in a short space of time if we were playing at home because it's so energy-sapping due to being a pitch of such poor quality.

"So hopefully it's not lost on the people who've got to put the finances in to getting the pitch right.

"We'd much prefer to be at The Shay but the silver lining is we're getting the opportunity to play on good surfaces."

On whether burnout was a concern before any potential play-off campaign, Millington said: "I haven't thought that far ahead yet. We've used the fewest number of players in the National League this season but we've got 25 players who we can call on at any time and we know will give us a performace.

"So we're maybe slightly more fortunate than some of our counterparts.

"I look around at some of the teams around us and I think they haven't built up the quality we've built up over the course of the season, and that's a credit as much to the players as it is to the staff.

"The staff have worked incredibly hard in building lads up to be able to cope with the level physically and the technical and tactical development the lads have undergone is phenomenal in some cases.

"So I don't worry to much about that stage because I think we'll have enough quality to be able to wheel out a matchday squad that can beat any team in the division."

Millington says he won't be watching Aldershot's game at Gateshead tonight.

"I'm sure there'll be no shortage of people who keep me updated about how it's going," he said.

"As much as it's of interest, I've got other stuff I'm more interested in, which is what we do."

When asked if he felt nervous about the last two games, with Town's fate still hanging in the balance, Millington said: "I don't feel nervous in the slightest, I feel really excited.

"These are the games you want to be involved in, you want there to be something on the game, you want there to be something on the result and the performance.

"You work all season to be involved in pressure games at the end and we're thriving on it.

"It's hugely exciting for the players and it's massively educational for those younger lads who are experiencing their first or second season in senior football.