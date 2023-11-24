We spoke to Steve Gibbs, who has covered Aldershot across local and national media for over a decade, for an insight into FC Halifax Town's opponents on Saturday.

Tommy Widdrington

How have Aldershot been doing in their last few games - do they go into Saturday in good form?

They go into Saturday's game in good form but the atmosphere around the club is even better than that record suggests. Still buoyed by a non-league record seven goals against Swindon in the FA Cup, and Tuesday night's thrilling, last-gasp comeback win at Bromley, the team are very much on an upward trajectory. They are visibly improving as the season progresses, but are still capable of slackness in defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What's made the difference in turning them from relegation candidates last season to promotion hopefuls now?

The arrival of Tommy Widdrington, his excellent recruitment and the sea-change in mentality that he has instilled in the players. Some players are even admitting after some games 'we'd have lost that last season'. The team have now come back from two goals down to win a game twice in a month after not doing so for about 18 years! In recent seasons, 2-0 was very definitely game-over, and even 1-0 seemed like a pretty big mountain to climb. Now the team do not lie down, and actually have the fight and firepower to know that no game is lost until the final whistle.

How would you rate their chances of a top seven finish?

Who knows?! The team are surpassing most expectations already, but seem well placed to maintain this strong start. The squad has a degree of depth and versatility to cope with injuries and suspensions and (hopefully) the welcome problems of runs in both the FA Cup and FA Trophy. Tommy has also been able to strengthen the squad since the start of the season, picking up promising youngsters for free, and that definitely augurs well for the next five months.

Who will be your main threats on Saturday and why?

Josh Stokes has made the step-up from AFC Sudbury, three divisions below the National League, in style and at 19 years-old is already one of the best attacking midfielders in the division. Striker Lorent Tolaj is an opportunist striker who will be a handful for any defence. Defender Ollie Harfield again leads the team in assists, and the long passing of Cian Harries starts many of the team's attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What's your style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Widdrington's style is fast attacks and good passing, but the team are not afraid to be more direct when necessary, to utilise the pace and movement of Tolaj and Jack Barham up front. It's open and exciting, and a long overdue return to an attacking mentality, particularly at home.

Injuries/suspensions?

Manager's son Theo Widdrington has missed the last couple of games with a hamstring injury. Captain Stuart O'Keefe is nearing fitness after a couple of months out with a leg injury. Centre-back Christian Maghoma is out until February with an ACL injury suffered 15 minutes into pre-season.

Likely line up and formation?