"They didn't deserve to win it any more than we did," says Millington after Barnet defeat

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Milli Alli handed Town an early lead but Barnet fought back to win thanks to goals from Harry Smith, Nicke Kabamba and Moussa Diarra.

"I thought the lads gave everything, I thought they worked really hard, I think they went toe-to-toe with a very good Barnet side and they deserve a lot of credit for that," Millington said.

"The thing that let us down was we gave away too many set-pieces in and around our own box and clearly we didn't defend them well enough.

"But other than that I think they've given everything and they've created enough chances to win the game, so nobody would have begrudged us if we'd come away as 3-1 victors tonight but unfortunately we didn't."

When asked if his side had been ultimately punished for some soft defending, Millington said: "In the immediate aftermath of the game, I think we've probably created as many clear-cut chances as they have, we've hit two men on the line, we've hit the post, we've hit the crossbar, we've hit the keeper, we've hit everything but the back of the net.

"So yeah, we can look at the goals we conceded and certainly there were defensive mistakes in that, but likewise we've created an awful lot and if we'd have hit the back of the net a couple more times we'd have at least come away with something."

The Shaymen squandered some clear chances to score more, but were also unlucky in-front of goal.

"I don't think we can create that many clear-cut chances and not score them," Millington said when asked if he felt more goals would come based on that performance.

"I don't know, without seeing it back, how we've not scored more goals today.

"At the moment it's impossible to really answer that question clearly but my feeling coming away from the game is if we're creating that many chances within a game, by the law of averages, we're going to score more than one goal a game.

"There aren't many keepers better than the Barnet keeper, they've thrown bodies in-front of hots, they've done everything they possibly can to try and disrupt our opportunities.

"You can see why they're the form team at the moment and how you generate your own luck in terms of being on that run of form.

"They've maybe come away with something tonight that, I'm not saying they didn't deserve something, but they didn't deserve to win it any more than we did."

Town thought they'd equalised after Kabamba gave Barnet the lead, but the ball was not adjudged to have crossed the line when Tylor Golden's free-kick was diverted goalwards.

"The lads did (think it had crossed the line) but I couldn't tell from where I was, it was impossible to say for sure, but the lads believed it was over the line," said Millington.

"But these are the ones where if you hit the back of the net there's no debate, it's definitely a goal, but if you hit a man, you're giving the officials a decision to make and they're always going to proceed with caution in those situations if there's any doubt."

On an impressive individual performance from winger Alli, the Town boss said: "That's him, that's what we knew we were getting when we got him.

"It's taken a bit longer than we'd have hoped to get it out of him but I think both him and Max (Wright) in those two supporting roles have created problems.

"We've hit the woodwork a couple of times, we've had two cleared off the line, we've had Max through one v one, and obviously Milli's scored his goal and been one of the players who hit the woodwork, so both of those are definitely having a positive impact on our attacking play.