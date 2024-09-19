Action from the previous meeting between the two teams

We spoke to Daniel Darlington from the Maidenhead Advertiser for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s opponents on Saturday.

How have Maidenhead started the season?

Poorly and that's a bit of an understatement. Maidenhead United are used to going on long runs without a victory in the National League, however, it's the manner of some of their most recent performances that's of most concern. Ryan Peters, the club's assistant manager, called Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Tamworth 'crap, quite frankly', and a handful of the 111 supporters who travelled to the West Midlands for the game against potential rivals to stay up, left before the final whistle - something they're not accustomed to doing, even when the going is tough. There have been glimmers of hope. An impressive 3-1 win at home over Barnet was preceded by a solid 0-0 draw at AFC Fylde, and it looked at that stage like the Magpies had rediscovered the tempo that was missing from their first three games - all defeats. However, a topsy-turvy defensively slip-shod display at Aldershot followed - and successive 3-1 defeats at Rochdale and Tamworth has left everyone feeling flat about the side's start. In many of those matches, Maidenhead have really resembled an Alan Devonshire side. They've lacked the work rate and desire to outfight sides and grind out points and that's something they must get back to if they're to improve and start moving up the table. Maidenhead have been better at home - as shown in their displays against Barnet and Dagenham & Redbridge - where new on loan defensive signing James Golding scored in a 1-1 draw. And Peters insists the team will raise their energy levels for the visit of FC Halifax Town on Saturday - it's the least he and Devonshire are expecting.

Where do you think they can finish in the league realistically?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After six wins in seven matches in pre-season I hoped the club might aspire to a little more than survival this season. They also had the windfall of Max Kilman's sale, and it felt like the club were going into the campaign on a real high. However, it's just not transferred into good performances and results and there's a general sense that the team is currently missing the ingredient that has made Devonshire's teams so far to play again. Tempo, work rate and desire. Six defeats in nine matches have followed and Maidenhead are already playing catch up to get out of the bottom four, so it looks like survival is the main - and perhaps - only target again this season. There are some mitigating factors for their poor form though. The new signings are still settling and getting used to the way Alan Devonshire sets up his teams. That may take a while, but they'll get there. Their confidence has also taken a hit off the back of regular defeats and only one win. While performances haven't been helped by a series of injuries - already quite severe for this time of the season. At times this season they've been without Remy Clerima, Will De Havilland Sam Barratt, Tobi Sho-Silva, Zac Bell, Tyrese Dyce, Jayden Mitchell-Lawson, Joshua Johnson, and others. While Barratt and Sho-Silva have returned to the fold - the latter scoring a consolation in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Tamworth - there are still plenty out - including many players who've been influential for the side in recent seasons. It is not that they've been cast adrift, but they will need to start picking up points on a more regular basis to keep their noses out of trouble and in recent seasons they've managed to pick up a few early wins to give themselves more of a buffer against a loss in form over the winter months.

Who have been their stand-out players so far this campaign?

Difficult to say who their best players have been. The defence hasn't been at its most resilient and there have been mistakes from usually reliable players such as goalkeeper Craig Ross. Reece Smith scored a couple of good goals against Barnet and is always a threat when on form, while Jayden Mitchell-Lawson has looked lively down the right-hand side, although he has missed the past couple of matches through injury. Tristan Abrahams is the club's leading scorer so far with three goals but no one in black and white has really set the world alight so far. Joshua Johnson looked promising before his recent injury at Aldershot and James Golding scored on his second debut against Dagenham - having arrived on loan from Oxford United. However, improvements need to be made right across the side.

What's their style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

I'm hoping to see a big improvement from Maidenhead against Halifax - not least in terms of their work rate and desire. They need to up the tempo of their play and get in the faces of their opponents right from the first whistle to show to the fans, the management team and even themselves that they're capable of competing and of picking up points. They'll look to work the channels with Mitchell-Lawson, Smith, and Miles Welch-Hayes - a recent arrival who made his first start at Tamworth on Saturday. Sam Barratt's return from injury should help. He'll be looking to open his account for the season and assist the likes of Tristan Abrahams, Shawn McCoulsky or Tobi Sho-Silva depending on who gets the nod up front.

Who will be their dangermen on Saturday and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Smith is always Maidenhead's most likely performer and if he's able to get on the ball in dangerous areas, Halifax could have some issues. Tristan Abrahms will be looking to stretch the back line if he plays, and he's made a reasonable start to the season - top scoring with three goals. Jayden Mitchell-Lawson will cause problems if he's fit enough to start, while Barratt has shown over many years, he's a threat at this level. Maidenhead do have match winners, but they just need to impose themselves better on their opponents and hopefully we'll see that on Saturday.

Injuries/suspensions?

Maidenhead United still have several players missing and this is clearly having an impact on their form. Some are longer term absentees like Kane Ferdinand and Remy Clerima, who've missed all the matches so far. Others they'll be hoping to bring back into the squad over the coming weeks, however, I'm not certain on the extent of their injuries. Zac Bell and Tyrese Dyce are still missing - having been out for a few weeks now. Joshua Johnson looked to pick up a bad injury in the recent defeat to Aldershot while Thierry Latty-Fairweather limped off in the defeat at Tamworth. Jayden Mitchell-Lawson also missed the past couple of games while Will De Havilland has been in and out of the team so far with injuries.

Likely line up and formation?

4-3-3: Ross; Cochrane, Golding, Lokko, Welch-Hayes; Smith, Pettit, Ferguson, Barratt, Ajose; Sho-Silva