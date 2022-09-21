"They never know when they're beaten" - Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town: Opposition Focus
We spoke to Ian Wilding, a commentator who regularly covers Eastleigh, for some insight into FC Halifax Town’s opponents on Saturday.
How has Eastleigh's start to the season been?
It started off well, but their last four games have been disappointing. Their last minute winner at home to Southend on the August Bank Holiday weekend gave them 10 points from their first five games. But they’ve picked up just one point from four games since then, losing all of their away games at Barnet, Bromley and Oldham and drawing at home to Yeovil. At home they’ve been decent though, picking up eight points out of a possible 12 and are they’re still unbeaten at the Silverlake.
What are the expectations among fans this season?
Every supporter wants to see their team competing at the top end of the table and Eastleigh fans are no different. I think realistically, if they can be in and around the top 10 come Christmas, the supporters will be happy and it will give them something to be hopeful about going into the second half of the season.
What's the team's style of play?
Lee Bradbury has brought in some big, physical players and they certainly won’t be bullied. They’re a young hard working squad who will give it everything and it feels like there’s perhaps a bit more pace in their team. They’ve come back from losing positions on a number of occasions already and have scored a couple of stoppage time goals, so they never know when they’re beaten, but they’ll be disappointed with the number of points they’ve dropped from winning positions.
Who will be your dangermen and why?
Danny Whitehall has been on fire, scoring four times in six matches. He scored an unbelievable goal from inside his own half against Southend, which will surely go down as National League goal of the season, before scoring with a free kick. It’s his second season since moving from Kilmarnock and I think the fans are starting to see the best of him.