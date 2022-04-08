"They seem to have really responded to his methods" - FC Halifax Town v Woking: Opposition Focus

Woking midfielder Max Kretzschmar

How have Woking been doing of late?

Very well, with their form since removing Alan Dowson as manager reading P7 W4 D1 L2. It’s pushed them from a precarious 18th position back up to the comfort of 14th, and the security of another season in the National League.

How is mood and morale among the squad coming into Saturday's game?

Very good. Caretaker manager Ian Dyer really steadied the ship after Dowson left, and Sarll built on that momentum with a fine away win at Boreham Wood last Saturday in his first game in charge. Boreham Wood hadn’t been beaten at home all season, so there was particular satisfaction to the result, and it’s put the Cards in buoyant mood ahead of their last seven games.

What has been the reaction to Darren Sarrl being appointed as manager?

The fan reaction has been almost universally positive, with Sarll’s capture seen as something of a coup, in the sense that he has League Two experience, as well as knowhow of getting Yeovil to the play-offs in the National League.

And in terms of the players, they seem to have really responded to his methods, even in the space of a few days, with their front-foot display at Boreham Wood evidence of that.

What are the aims/targets for the club and the players between now and the end of the season?

For Sarll it’s all about getting an idea of the players at the club and getting his philosophy across to them for the run-in, in the hope of ending the season on a positive note.

The board’s wish at the start of the season was to finish in the top half, but if they can finish between 12th - 14th then I think that would be considered a success, given where they were in February,

Who will be your dangerman on Saturday and why?

Inih Effiong has been in great goalscoring form, but the supply line from left winger Tyreke Johnson and attacking midfielder Max Kretzschmar has also seemed to go up a level recently. Those three will cause problems to any defence if given the chance.

What's your style of play under Sarrl - what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Sarll has still only spent a handful of days with the players on the training ground, so it’s early days yet. But he has talked widely about being aggressive defensively and pressing high up the pitch, which was the case vs Boreham Wood.

Injuries/suspensions?

Usual first-choice defenders Moussa Diarra and Kyran Lofthouse seem likely to miss out, and Rohan Ince will serve a one-match suspension for his red card vs Boreham Wood.

Likely line up and formation?