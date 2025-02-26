"They'll start going in soon" - Town striker Emmerson on the season so far, finding form and promotion chances

Town striker Zak Emmerson is convinced he is on the right path to his best form.

The 20-year-old has had a stop-start first season at the club, with his first goal not arriving until just before Christmas, in the 4-3 win at Aldershot on December 14.

He has since found the net in the 2-1 win at Tamworth on February 8, and has begun to show what he can do more often in recent weeks.

But the forward admits Halifax fans are yet to see the best of him.

"No, 100 per cent not," he said.

"I feel like, in the last few weeks, you've started to see glimpses of it.

"But I've got other levels I can go to.

"When I'm at my best is when I'm confident and scoring goals.

"I know I've missed a couple of chances, against Fylde and Rochdale, which for me, I know I need to do better with.

"But I can promise them, they'll start going in soon."

Those misses in recent home games would have earned Town three extra points had they gone in, with Emmerson one-on-one with opposition goalkeepers for both.

Things like that can weigh heavy on a young striker's mind, but Emmerson insists they won't affect his belief in himself.

"I try not to think about it," he said.

"I back myself in-front of goal, I feel like that's my main strength.

"The one against Fylde, I was probably a bit unlucky with it, it was probably a good save from the keeper.

"But the one against Rochdale, I know that has to go in.

"I've watched it back but I try not to think about it.

"For example, if we'd played against Dagenham this week, if I'd have got a chance, I'd have backed myself 100 per cent to take it.

"For me, it's not to dwell on it and not let it play on your mind and just back yourself."

Emmerson believes he is on the right path to his best form.

"I feel that's been showing in my performances," he said, "I've been getting 90 minutes now, which is something I've not had for a long time.

"I feel every time I play, I'm having an impact on the game, whether that's holding the ball up or competing, or with goals and assists.

"So I feel I'm on the right path to getting back to my best."

Of Emmerson's last nine league appearances, six have been starts, having had to wait until the 3-1 win at Gateshead on January 14 for his first league start.

"It's been really enjoyable," the former Brighton and Blackpool youngster said of the season so far.

"There's obviously been some tough moments but I feel like I'm through that now, and playing regularly.

"It's a good set of lads and the coaching staff have been brilliant with me, so I can't really complain.

"I had quite a bad hamstring injury which kept me out for about eight weeks, which wasn't ideal.

"I was struggling with a foot injury, I had quite a bad blister so I couldn't really train.

"And then the day before Oldham, which was obviously a game I was looking forward to (Emmerson made his professional debut for The Latics), in training, I pulled my hamstring taking a shot.

"It was frustrating but I've put that behind me and I feel like I'm getting towards 100 per cent fitness."

Most of Emmerson's football since turning professional has come at academy level, but he has relished the chance to mix it in the National League.

"I've loved it, it's been really good and I've enjoyed every experience," he said.

"Obviously it's very physical but I feel like that's something I can cope with and I'm starting to show that in games.

"But it's been really enjoyable."

The 20-year-old says he has been determined not to let his age mean he gets muscled around by more experienced defenders.

"I feel that is part of it because you are coming up against experienced players but I'm a big lad myself so they shouldn't be knocking me about," he said.

"Because I'm young, they might think they can do that but it's important to get your marker across."

Emmerson added: "I felt comfortable straight away, I just had to be patient and wait for my chance because I had players like Billy Waters (ahead of me), Cookie was playing well.

"I just knew it wasn't going to be straightforward with injuries and I didn't have much of a pre-season, so I was kind of on the back foot straight away.

"But I've stayed patient, kept a good attitude and worked hard, and I always know I'm capable of playing at this level and hopefully I feel like my performances have been getting better and I can add in some more goals."

If Emmerson can add more goals to his game, then that would be ahuge boost to The Shaymen's promotion push, with Town in the thick of the race for the top seven.

"I feel like we've got as good a chance as anyone else in those play-offs," he said.

"For me, I feel like we're at our best when we're up against one of the better teams in the league.

"Don't get me wrong, we've done against teams we feel we should be beating, but if you look at our away record at teams like Barnet, Forest Green and York, it's very rare we come away with defeat, we always take something away from it.

"The York game, it should have been more again.

"The way we set up and the way we play, we can deal with teams like that and we're all confident with each other.

"Honestly, I'd back us against anyone. It's just about getting into the play-offs in the first place, that's the most important thing, and then in one-off games against any team, I don't think anyone would be underrating us."

And Emmerson insists the belief is there among the Halifax squad that promotion can be reached.

"There's a massive belief, that's obviously been the aim all season and we want to do that for ourselves and the staff, and the fans especially, because they've been good with us all season," he said.

"Especially at York at the weekend, it was great to see.

"We believe in ourselves and we'll do anything we can to get there."