"They're incredibly talented" - Chris Millington on his backroom team at FC Halifax Town

4 . Dylan Mistry

"We've worked really hard at building a performance model, which helps all the staff view the games through the same lens. So when we watch a match, we all watch it and we all value different parts of it differently, but we've built a model that allows us to watch a game as staff and be able to identify different actions and different things that are happening, so we can identify what's good, bad or indifferent. What that does is allows Dylan to analyse oppositions really thoroughly but then communicate that to the rest of the staff in a way we all understand very clearly. So he takes an awful lot of the pressure of identifying the strengths and weaknesses of oppositions and then communicates that to us as a staff so it all knits together, and then when we come up with a game-plan and present it to the players, we've got a really depp, thorough understanding of what we're trying to do to an opposition and why we're approaching it in that manner. The more clarity we can communicate that with, the more likely it is the players are able to implement it properly. Without Dylan, that would be a nigh on impossible task. We've got to remember pretty much everyone at the club has other commitments, other jobs, but that doesn't take away from the huge commitment that we get from the likes of Dylan to do everything they can in the job as if it as full-time." Photo: FC Halifax Town