"They're not going to be quick fixes," says Halifax boss Millington on injured duo

Chris Millington has warned that injuries to Will Smith and Scott High won't be quick fixes.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo both picked up injuries in Saturday's 2-2 draw at York City, with Smith sustaining a knee problem which forced him off and High playing through to the end with an ankle issue.

"The scans have come back so they'll both now have appointments with specialists, Scott's will be this week and Will's wil be next week," the Town boss told the Courier

"So we'll have full feedback in a week or so."

Will Smith and Scott High

Millington added: "They're not going to be quick fixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know for sure yet but I think it's going to at least be a couple of weeks, possibly more.

"But at this stage, we don't know how long it'll be. All we know is there's injuries there that'll keep them out of upcoming games, but it could be worse.

"We don't know that they're not long-term yet."

Town have now stepped up their search for new signings in light of the news.

"We're going to need to get a bit of cover in to help us out over the run-in because it'll leave us too thin if we were to pick another couple of injuries in the next week or two," sid Millington.

"That would mean we were into real problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the minute, there's lots of conversations but not a great deal of activity in terms of actual agreements."

Millington admits it's impossible to say whether any reinforcements would arrive before next Tuesday's game with Forest Green Rovers, but hopes to "get something over the line in the next few days".

"We'd look for a defender," he said.

"In an ideal world, it's another centre-back to cover for Wil's absence but we've obviously got Adam Senior, who is a very, very capable centre-half and he would see that as his primary position.

"So if we can find somebody to compete with and cover Harvey Sutcliffe, them it may be that we bring a right-back in and move Adam Senior inside, so we've got options in that area of the pitch.

"But I think we probably need another central midfielder."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the postponement of tonight's home match with Dagenham and Redbridge, Millington said: "We'd always want to play and one of the great things about being a player at Halifax Town is you know you're going to get your opportunity, because we bring lads in to play and we never have a particularly big squad.

"One of the things we try and remain consistent with is that players get their opportunity when it occurs.

"So we want to play, we believe in the group we've got and we'd much rather have played tonight.

"But I guess the fact that we have time to get other players back or other players in is useful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But Dagenham are in a similar position, they've got a lot of injuries to deal with, they're not in the best run of form, so the suggestion is it would've been better for us to get them up to The Shay tonight, but it wasn't to be."

Town now have a weekend off ahead of their next fixture.

"There's some lads who will benefit from a breather," Millington said.

"We've got Adam Senior and Jack Evans who've played an awful lot of minutes lately, Jamie Cooke was creaking a bit towards the end of the York game.

"So there's no shortage of people who'll benefit from having a breather, but then there's others at the other end of the scale who are chomping at the bit to get more minutes, like Festus Arthur, Jack Jenkins, Tom Pugh, who are desperate to get out and get more minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So in one respect it's maybe good for the lads who need a breather but it's not great for the ones who are desperate to get out there and get some minutes under their belt."

When asked whether the club was looking at trying to tie their out of contract players down to new deals before the summer, Millington said: "There's conversations going on between me and the chairman about how we approach that, so there will be conversations.

"But what we're keen to do is make sure the lads are really focused on the run-in first and foremost."