Only Yeovil have scored fewer than Halifax's 29 goals in the National League this season.

The Shaymen have won just once in their last 12 games, excluding penalties, ahead of this Saturday's home clash with Maidenhead.

The Shaymen recovered from another hugely disappointing first-half display to earn a draw against Solihull Moors on Tuesday night.

And Millington has called on his team to play like they did in the second-half in midweek for the full match this weekend.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"What we need to do on Saturday is we need to run all over them like we tried to run all over Solihull in the second-half," he said.

"I think we've got to play like that for 90 minutes, but certainly for 65, 70 and try to blow them out of the water, that's got to be our objective.

"We've shown in spells what a really good football team we can be when we're all at it at the same time and that's what's got to happen on Saturday.

"We've got to impose our style on them as best as we possibly can and deal with their threats.

"We've got enough to deal with that, we've shown that at their place, which is a very difficult place to go.

"But now they've got to try and live with us at ours, so if we play like we did in the second-half on Tuesday, if we play like we did second-half at Boreham Wood, but for the full match, then I would anticipate Maidenhead will have more of a difficult afternoon than we will, so that's got to be the objective."

Town have failed to impress in several first-halves this season, often producing better performances after the restart.

When asked whether their slow starts in games were down to the mentality of the players, Millington said: "We'll always look at ourselves as staff, but I think sometimes we've got to be clear on what our expectations of the players are and we expect them to play like they did in the second-half on Tuesday more often than they are doing at the moment.

"So let's be clear about that, they've got to step up."

Only Yeovil have scored fewer than Halifax's 29 goals in the National League this season.

When asked how The Shaymen can score more goals, Millington said: "I wouldn't know how to answer that if we weren't creating the chances, but now we're creating the chances, we've just got to make sure that we're doing everything we can to connect with these balls that are flashing across the goal.

"I'm not bothered if they miss, as long as somebody's making some contact because there are teams in this division who would be crying out for some of the balls that we're getting delivered into opposition boxes at the moment.

"We've just got to show more hunger and desire to actually finish them off.

"I said to the lads before the (Solihull) game, we've got to be absolutely committed to try and finish these chances off because they are, in periods of games, doing so much work to get us up the pitch, to create the chances, but they're not getting the credit for that because they're not finishing them off.

"So if they want to start getting a bit of credit and start getting more wins, then they've got to do more to finish off the chances."

Halifax are 13 points off the play-off places in the National League, but only five points above the drop zone having played a game more.

When asked if he thought Town were in a relegation battle at the moment, Millington said: "Well we're certainly not in a promotion battle at the moment, so we've got to get points on the board as a matter of urgency.

"We've got to get ourselves up to 50 points as quickly as we possibly can and then see where we go from there.

"But the only way to do that is start throwing ourselves at some of these opportunities that are being put into the opposition boxes."

Millington feels the the potential is there in the squad to be scoring more goals.

"It's massively frustrating, and it must be the same for Mani (Dieseruvwe), Milli Alli, Max Wright, any number of players I could mention," he said.

"Max, in his short time here, could have seven or eight assists and a couple of goals to his name but he hasn't.

"Milli Alli, not dissimilar, Mani could be much further on in his goalscoring tally.

"So yeah, it's very frustrating but we're in a better place than we were a few weeks ago when we were struggling to create.

"Now we're creating and the last piece of the puzzle that we've got to put in place is finishing them off and when we finally start to do that, someone's going to be on the end of a six or seven nil thrashing."

Millington believes Town have positives to take from the last six games.

"If you go back as far as the Oldham away game, there's an argument to say we've been in with a chance of winning every game," he said. "So that's got to be a positive.

"We've created more chances in the last four or five games than probably any period in the season.

"The goals we've conceded, frustratingly but also reassuringly, have largely been of our own making rather than teams unpicking us and breaking us down at will.

"So clearly we've got to cut out the silly mistakes because then we'll be keeping clean sheets, because the only goals we've conceded in recent weeks, we've given oppositions, Tuesday night included.

"So when you take all of those parts and put them together, there's loads to be positive about.