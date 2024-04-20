Chris Millington

Halifax will now take on Altrincham in Wednesday's play-off eliminator after easing to the win they needed to guarantee a play-off spot.

"The lads have done brilliantly well, you can't underestimate the challenge of coming into a game like this where there are so many different potential outcomes," Millington told the Courier.

"We could have lost the game and still made the play-offs, we could have drawn the game and still made the play-offs, so three's all kinds of uncertainty when you're coming into the game for the players.

"But what they've shown, all season really, but especially this week, where they've had such a level of difficulty and challenge, is a real single-mindedness and determination to just focus on what needs doing and get it done.

"I think that's really what the performance demonstrates over and above anything else."

Millington was pleased with how his side dealt with Eastleigh's physicality.

"Eastleigh carry certain threats and set-pieces are a threat that's huge for them, long throw-ins," he said.

"It's like a team from Land Of The Giants, they're all six foot four plus and most of our lads are five foot ten, five foot eleven, so that was always a fear for us, dealing with set-plays and direct play.

"But we knew if we dealt with that well enough then we should be able to win the game and thankfully we did."

And the Town boss was happy with what he saw from his side in possession.

"Very controlled, worked really well, building through the thirds, really controlled, professional," he said.

"The later the game went on, obviously we had a bit more time and space on the ball, but the boys have done really well controlling the game."

Town got the win thanks to goals from Adan George, Jamie Cooke and Max Wright.

"All important goalscorers for us," said Millington.

"Over the course of the last week it's been nice to see contributions from Harker, Adan George, Cookie and Max Wright and it bodes well because we have others who we know can weigh in, the likes of Andrew Oluwabori and others who will weigh in when required."

Town controlled large parts of the game from start to finish and didn't look like side who were playing their fourth match in eight days.

"Phenomenal, and I think we've probably got better and better over the course of the week," said Millington.

"The fact that players and staff have managed this really unique situatio so well and maintained such a high level of energy and engagement is a phenomenal achievement.

"It gives us a foundation to go on and achieve more."

When asked how much of an achievement Town's play-off finish was, Millington said: "I remember sitting in a fans' forum at the beginning of the season with the chairman and stating openly that's what we want to do.

"Really we want to win the league, but failing that then we feel we should finish in the play-offs.

"It's often talked about, all the constraints we have to deal with at Halifax Town but the fact is, we've got a talented group of players and a talented group of staff.

"If you take out the obvious constraints in finances and resources, then you look at the people and the people are capable of getting into League Two so that's what we have to set as our goal."

Millington added: "We've got to rest and recover but one thing that we come out of this with, and whoever we play going forward will have to deal with it in the next few games that we've got to play, is a squad who are all absolutely match fit and match sharp, and have all contributed.

"One of the silver linings of this last week has been the fact we've leaned on the whole squad and they've all played a part in getting us to this point.

"Team selection's a problem but it's even more of a problem for our oppositions because every fit player is willing and able to do whatever is required to win the next game."

The Town boss was bullish about his team's chances on Wednesday night.

"I'm looking forward to it, we're confident in our ability, the group have shown an ability to overcome adversity over and over again," he said.

"We've shown we can beat any team in the division on our day and I'd cerainly prefer to be in our dugout than any other over the next week or so because I just think this group of players doesn't know when it's beaten, it doesn't make excuses, it doesn't leave any room for regrets, it gives everything it's got and I'm not sure that every other group of players has got that."

On whether midfielder Florent Hoti would be in conetntion for the game, Millington said: "We always knew from when Flo first popped his shoulder earlier in the season that he'd need an operation at some point, and he made the decision to see the season out first.

"It popped out again against Oldham.