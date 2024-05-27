FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

This is how many miles FC Halifax Town will clock up in the National League next season

By Tom Scargill
Published 27th May 2024, 06:00 BST
FC Halifax Town will once again be travelling up and down the country next season during the 2024-25 National League campaign.

The Shaymen will clock up 7,332 miles next season, with their longest trip being the 524-mile round trip to Yeovil Town’s Huish Park, while their 504-mile round trip to Eastleigh runs that close.

Town’s shortest trip of the season will be the 33.6-mile round trip to Rochdale’s Spotland ground.

AFC Fylde, Mill Farm - 64.1 miles from The Shay

1. 2024-25 National League

AFC Fylde, Mill Farm - 64.1 miles from The Shay

Aldershot, Recreation Ground - 231 miles from The Shay

2. 2024-25 National League

Aldershot, Recreation Ground - 231 miles from The Shay

Altrincham, Moss Lane - 42.1 miles from The Shay

3. 2024-25 National League

Altrincham, Moss Lane - 42.1 miles from The Shay

Barnet, The Hive - 197 miles from The Shay

4. 2024-25 National League

Barnet, The Hive - 197 miles from The Shay

