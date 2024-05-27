This is how many miles FC Halifax Town will clock up in the National League next season

The Shaymen will clock up 7,332 miles next season, with their longest trip being the 524-mile round trip to Yeovil Town’s Huish Park, while their 504-mile round trip to Eastleigh runs that close.
Town’s shortest trip of the season will be the 33.6-mile round trip to Rochdale’s Spotland ground.
1. 2024-25 National League
AFC Fylde, Mill Farm - 64.1 miles from The Shay Photo: AFC Fylde
2. 2024-25 National League
Aldershot, Recreation Ground - 231 miles from The Shay Photo: Ben Hoskins
3. 2024-25 National League
Altrincham, Moss Lane - 42.1 miles from The Shay Photo: Clive Brunskill
4. 2024-25 National League
Barnet, The Hive - 197 miles from The Shay Photo: Jack Thomas