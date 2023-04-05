News you can trust since 1853
Ticket prices and sale date announced for FA Trophy final at Wembley

Tickets for FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy final at Wembley will go on sale from midday on Wednesday, April 12.

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Wembley stadium. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)Wembley stadium. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Wembley stadium. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tickets will cost £25, and £10 for concessions, which includes OAPs (65+), students and children under 16.

General admission sales will be online via https://www.wembleystadium.com/tickets/.

Group bookings for nine or more people will also be available online.

Halifax have been given the east end of the stadium, with Gateshead fans going in the west end.

The final takes place on Sunday, May 21.

