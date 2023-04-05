Halifax have been given the east end of the stadium, with Gateshead fans going in the west end.

Ticket prices and sale date announced for FA Trophy final at Wembley
Tickets for FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy final at Wembley will go on sale from midday on Wednesday, April 12.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Tickets will cost £25, and £10 for concessions, which includes OAPs (65+), students and children under 16.
General admission sales will be online via https://www.wembleystadium.com/tickets/.
Group bookings for nine or more people will also be available online.
The final takes place on Sunday, May 21.