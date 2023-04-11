Wembley stadium. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

FC Halifax Town will take on Gateshead in the game, which will kick-off after the FA Vase final, which is being played between Newport Pagnell and Ascot United.

Tickets will cost £25, and £10 for concessions, which includes OAPs (65+), students and children under 16.

General admission sales will be online via https://www.wembleystadium.com/tickets/

Group bookings for nine or more people will also be available online.

Halifax have been given the east end of the stadium, with Gateshead fans going in the west end.