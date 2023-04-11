Tickets for 2023 FA Trophy final go on sale tomorrow
Tickets for this season’s FA Trophy final will go on sale online tomorrow (Wednesday) at midday.
FC Halifax Town will take on Gateshead in the game, which will kick-off after the FA Vase final, which is being played between Newport Pagnell and Ascot United.
Tickets will cost £25, and £10 for concessions, which includes OAPs (65+), students and children under 16.
General admission sales will be online via https://www.wembleystadium.com/tickets/
Group bookings for nine or more people will also be available online.
Halifax have been given the east end of the stadium, with Gateshead fans going in the west end.
The final takes place on Sunday, May 21.