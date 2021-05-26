Tickets up for sale as FC Halifax Town fans prepare for the big return

FC Halifax Town news

A club statement said: "Following recent discussions with Calderdale Council, we have now received the ‘Green Light’ to open the South Stand for Saturday’s game against Chesterfield FC.

"With this in mind, we are now putting tickets for Saturday’s fixture on general sale. These will be available on Wednesday 11am-6pm from reception. These tickets are for home fans only.

"You will be able to purchase a maximum of 2 tickets per person and you will need to bring with you photo ID (Passport/Driving Licence), along with an original utility, bank or credit card bill (which shows a Halifax address) The same identification will then be checked again on the day of the game when entering through the turnstile with ‘General Sale’ ticket(s).

"Tickets will be on a first come, first served basis. If you have already purchased your ticket(s) you will not be able to transfer to a different stand, given the amount of work that has already gone into seating supporters."