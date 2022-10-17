Football

Demand has been higher than expected for the community competition, which takes place at Rastrick High School on Sunday and organisers Leisure Leagues have been able to set up a two-division competition.

However, there is still space for a couple more teams, who will be able to take advantage of the free entry offer which is still available to everyone that signs up.

Area Manager Ben Schumann, who has been overseeing the expansion of the league admitted he had been surprised by just how popular the league had been, and said he expected the remaining spaces to be snapped up very quickly.

He said: “When we announced this competition we were a little unsure how it would go. We are delighted to say the response has exceeded all our expectations and around 200 local people will be playing with us each week and that is fantastic.”

As well as the free entry offer the top two in each division will be in the Leisure Leagues Prize Draw, which has already seen thousands of pounds of prizes given away.

The league at Rastrick will be officiated by qualified referees and all equipment is provided, with Ben adding: “Everything you could ever need for a fantastic football league will be provided. All you need to do is get your entry in quickly and enjoy the season!”