"To be sixth in the table is a fantastic achievement" - Southend United v FC Halifax Town: Opposition Focus

Kevin Maher. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

How have Southend been doing of late, what kind of form will they go into the game in?

Southend were on a great run and went 11 league games without losing. They’ve now gone three without a win but to be sixth in the table is a fantastic achievement when you consider everything going on off the field here.

What are the expectations among fans this season?

At the start of the season I did a poll and the most popular answer was for Southend to be between seventh and 12th. Now Blues have worked their way into the play-offs the aim will definitely be to stay there and to try and keep it going. However, most fans are also fully aware of the issues the management team face.

What's the team's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

The most common formation in recent times has been to use wing backs and to get the ball wide. Southend try to pass the ball around and play a nice brand of football. They are very short of strikers right now which is a problem.

Who will be your dangermen and why?

Jack Bridge has been the main attacking threat. He lines up at left-back and is a real threat going forward. In the last 10 games he has got four goals and four assists so I would say he’s the biggest threat Southend have going forward.

How do you think they will approach Tuesday's game?

They will very much be looking to win after the last few games. This is a game they will very much want to get three points from, especially being at home.

Injuries/suspensions?

Southend have a lot of injuries at the moment. Goalkeepers Steve Arnold (hip) and Collin Andeng Ndi (hamstring) will both be out while midfielder Noor Husin has missed the last four games with a groin problem and will have a fitness test ahead of the game. Dan Mooney will be out with a leg injury while strikers Callum Powell (knee), Harry Cardwell (foot), Rhys Murphy (ankle) and Jake Hyde (hamstring) have all missed the last few games. Cardwell and Powell are closest to making a return but they will be tested before Tuesday’s game.

Likely line-up and formation?

(5-3-2): Nna Noukeu, Scott-Morriss, Hobson, Lopata, Ralph, Bridge, Miley, Fonguck, Taylor, Cosgrave, Wreh.

What would a successful season be for the club?

I think a place in the play-offs would be a huge achievement but there’s always a lot more than football going on at Southend. Office staff are being paid late regularly, the club remains in a transfer embargo and a winding up petition issued by HMRC has been adjourned until January so there is a lot more than just the football to worry about here.

How do you rate their chances of promotion?

A lot will depend on the striker situation. As things stand five strikers are out injured and Southend are unable to sign a replacement due to the embargo. If forwards get back fit and can stay fit then I definitely think the play-offs are possible and then anything can happen from there.

What are the chances of the game being postponed due to the freezing weather?