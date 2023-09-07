Watch more videos on Shots!

How have Southend started the season on the pitch?

“It’s been fantastic. After such a disrupted pre-season campaign which consisted of just two proper friendlies nobody really knew what to expect or if Southend would even start the season. But for Blues to have produced the performances they have after such a torrid build up is extraordinary really. Sadly the mismanagement of the club means there has been a points deduction at Southend are bottom of the table but if it wasn’t for that Kevin Maher’s side would be in the play-offs which is crazy really when you consider what they’ve been through.”

Who have been their standout players and why?“I think the two Harrys in the team have been the stand out performers. Harry Cardwell will get a lot of attention and rightly so after scoring five goals in seven matches. But at the back Harry Taylor has been brilliant too. He was used in midfield last season but has been at right sided centre back this time around and has been brilliant.”

Harry Cardwell

What is their style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

“Southend play with wing-backs and try to play quite a nice style. They’ve been punished a couple of times for mistakes while trying to play out from the back so far this season but do look to play in quite an attacking way.”

What is the latest with the off the pitch saga at the club, and how do you think it will resolve itself?

“I could be here all night talking about this one. To cut a very long and complicated story short Southend have until October 4 to pay off their debts or the club will be no more. There’s no grey area where that’s concerned either as it was said by a judge in the High Court. Australian Justin Rees is currently leading a consortium of local business trying to buy the club but of course the worry is whether or not it can be completed in time. It’s very worrying and tough to take."

The players and staff must deserve a huge amount of credit for their professionalism and spirit in the face of such adversity?

“Definitely, they’ve been incredible. There’s real togetherness in the team and with them and the supporters too. The team is actually one that’s enjoyable to watch and they can never be faulted for effort even on a bad day. The transfer embargo means there can only be 16 registered players and, with Louis Lomas injured, Kevin Maher has only been able to select four substitutes so far this season. That squad size is obviously a huge concern and isn’t really sustainable because there are bound to be suspensions and more injuries at some point.”

Would you say there's a siege mentality among the squad and staff at the moment?

“100 per cent, yes. It’s been very tough going here. Just as you think things can’t get any worse they do but when things are this bad it really does bring out a fighting spirit. Siege mentality would definitely be the best way to describe it.”

What would be a successful season for the club?

“The biggest thing would be that we’re still a football club by the end of the season. That is likely to mean there’s a new owner if that happens and that would be huge for the club. Getting away from the relegation zone, given the points deduction, is obviously another target too.

How are the fans feeling at the moment?

“Angry and worried. I’d imagine those going to Saturday’s game aren’t particularly looking forward to waking up about 5am either!”

Likely line-up and formation? Any injuries or suspensions?