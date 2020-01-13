Torquay United 1-2 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-1 win at Torquay United on Saturday in the FA Trophy.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - As he kept us in the match in a tough first half and a tense final few minutes, this has to go to Sam Johnson. He tipped a few over the bar and played well all match despite having his shirt pulled (which wasn’t spotted be the linesman or referee).

Moment of the match - Our first goal changed the game. It lifted our players and gave them the confidence to go on and win after a first half where we rarely saw the ball.

Moan of the match - In a match with few flared tempers or bad tackles, how five of Town’s players got booked is beyond me. That is poor refereeing but when the safety of players is compromised this needs looking at. Niall Maher had a head injury and the referee took a couple of minutes to stop play. Not acceptable.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Sam Johnson. It was a difficult day for goalkeepers with a strong wind and heavy rain at times. Johnson dealt with numerous corners and crosses into the box without any problems. He had a very busy day and deserves this week’s award.

Moment of the match - Torquay were well up for this one so one goal was never going to be enough. Staunton’s strike from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 gave the Shaymen some breathing space on a difficult day.

Moan of the match: - The referee was worse than the weather - atrocious. How he found reason to book five Town players and add five minutes of injury time will go down as one of life’s biggest mysteries. I thought these referees were meant to be impartial?

Kit Walton

Man of the match - After careful consideration, my vote goes to Tobi Sho-Silva. In truth, it was a team effort that won us this match but Tobi was involved with both goals, scoring one and laying off the pass for the other. Nice to see him score now and again!

Moment of the match - Our first goal was impressive, with a patient build up and an extremely fast execution. I thought at first that Sho-Silva might be offside, but he timed his run perfectly. Jack Redshaw gives us a far more positive edge to our game, and it was he that worked the ball to Tobi.

Moan of the match - Precisely nothing to moan about. The conditions always play a huge part at Plainmoor, and Town’s tactics were perfect; defending for the first half, and pushing up the middle of the pitch with the wind behind us in the second half.