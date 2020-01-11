Torquay United 1-2 FC Halifax Town: "The lads have got belief in themselves again" says Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says his side has got their belief back after they beat Torquay United 2-1 to reach the third round of the FA Trophy.

The Shaymen survived a Torquay-dominated first-half before taking a two-goal lead thanks to Tobi Sho-Silva and Josh Staunton.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans got one back to set-up a nervy finish, but Town held firm."The weather played a big part," Wild said. "We also had an illness to Jamie Allen, who didn't travel, and Cameron King, who was 50-50, which is why we took him off. He's been ill.

"We knew we'd be put under a lot of pressure but we thought if we could withstand them, playing against the wind first-half and come in at 0-0, we'd have a chance.

"We did, and second-half we came out and took our chances.

"The put us under a lot of pressure but we're defending our box a lot better now, we're dominating both boxes like we were at the start of the season, which is pleasing.

"We're getting headers and tackles in, our two central midfielders are doing so much work, I thought Charlie Cooper was fantastic today.

"Nathan Clarke and Matty Brown produced two unbelievable clearing headers.

"We're starting to be more resolute again and we feel like we're pushing again.

"We're putting our bodies on the line, that wasn't there a month ago. The lads have got belief in themselves again, and they're desperate to hang on to goals and victories.

"I thought you saw that in abundance today."

When asked where he thought his side's spirit and belief had come from, Wild said: "They're long, hard seasons aren't they, and you'll have peas and troughs.

"We certainly had a trough! But wins help, playing well helps and so does competition for places, which we've got now."

The Shyaymen showed the are taking the FA Trophy just as seriously as the National League with a fully-committed display.

"We want to do well in every game we play," said Wild, "and hopefully the draw will be generous to us on Monday."

There was a touch of fortune about Staunton's goal, which took a deflection on it's way in, while Jack Redshaw's shot across goal took a nick off Sho-Silva for Town's opener.

"Cam's done really well to find Jack (Redshaw), Jack's put it across the box and Tobi-s been in that position a lot of times before where it's not come off, so I'm really pleased it has today," said Wild.

Dayle Southwell came off the bench for Halifax after his loan spell at Boston came to an end.

"Dayle's back with us at the moment and we'll assess what happens with him over the next few weeks," Wild said..

"He's got on today, we're down to 16 fit lads, or 15 with Cam being ill.

"We'll look at it. Obviously Devante (Rodney) comes into contention next week too."

When asked if Southwell has a future at the club, Wild said: "Dayle wants to play football, which might force both our hands, but we'll see.

"He's a top player, a top lad, he does everything right.

"We need to make sure we find a happy medium between what's best for Dayle and what's best for the club."

On the departure of striker Liam McAlinden, the Town boss said: "Liam's got some good offers from the Football League I believe, so we couldn't compete with that.

"We've used Liam's money to bring Devante in, which is another welcome addition to the group."

Wild didn't rule out further additions to his squad, but said there would have to be a departure first.

"It'll be one out, one in," he said, "so if somebody goes we'll look to bring somebody in, but if not we've got what we've got."

On injured duo Liam Nolan and Jacob Hanson, Wild added: "Nolan's probably struggling for next week, but he's got a chance for Chorley.

"Jacob just can't shake his injury. I'd like to think he'll be back in contention next week but he just keeps getting a niggle on it."