Torquay United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Torquay United at Plainmoor.
We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:35
We spoke to Guy Henderson from the Torquay Herald for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town's opponents on Saturday.
Town manager Pete Wild says he wants more of the same from his players when they visit Torquay United on Saturday.
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Torquay United.
Torquay are unbeaten in their last five home games, keeping three clean sheets.
Town team
No surprises then as Town are unchanged again, Makes sense, not broke so don’t try fixing it
Johnson, Warren, Maher, Debrah, Senior, Green, Spence, Slew, Warburton, Vale, Waters
Subs: Summerfield, Gilmour, Newby, Woods, Swaby-Neavin
One to watch
24-year-old midfielder Armani Little made his senior debut for Oxford United after being released by Southampton as a youngster. After two loan spells at Woking, he joined Torquay United in the summer of 2019, scoring three goals in 17 league games in his first season with the south coast club, and then only once in 24 league matches last term. But this season he has already netted eight times in 14 league appearances, including three in his last three matches.