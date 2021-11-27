Torquay United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

24-year-old midfielder Armani Little made his senior debut for Oxford United after being released by Southampton as a youngster. After two loan spells at Woking, he joined Torquay United in the summer of 2019, scoring three goals in 17 league games in his first season with the south coast club, and then only once in 24 league matches last term. But this season he has already netted eight times in 14 league appearances, including three in his last three matches.