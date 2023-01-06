Torquay United v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Torquay United
Venue: Plainmoor
Date: Saturday, January 7
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Wayne Cartmel is in his first season officiating at National League level. He has shown 20 yellow cards and two red cards in eight games in the division this season, as well as one penalty. He has never taken charge of an FC Halifax Town game before.
Odds: Torquay win 13/8, draw 11/5, Halifax win 6/4
In the league this season
Torquay: PL25 W4 D7 L14 F28 A49 GD-21 Pts19
Halifax: PL24 W9 D5 L10 F24 A31 GD-7 Pts32
Last five games
Torquay: Dag & Red (a) W 1-0, Oldham (a) L 3-2, Chippenham (FAT h) W 3-2, Yeovil (h) D 1-1, Yeovil (a) L 2-0
Halifax: Yeovil (a) L 1-0, Chesterfield (h) W 1-0, Dorking (h) W 3-1, Guiseley (FAT a) W 1-0, Altrincham (a) L 2-1, Altrincham (h) D 2-2
Scorers
Torquay: Will Goodwin (8), Aaron Jarvis (7), Asa Hall (4), Dillon De Silva (3), Tom Lapslie (2), Mark Ellis (2), Brett McGavin (2), Stephen Wearne (2), Ryan Hanson, Dylan Crowe, Ross Marshall, Daniel Martin, Ali Omar, Shaun Donnellan, Dean Moxey
Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Jamie Cooke (5), Rob Harker (4), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Milli Alli, Yamen Osawe
Manager: Former Yeovil and Bristol City boss Gary Johnson, who has been in management since 1986, guided the club to promotion from the National League South before sealing a 15th-placed finish in the fifth tier. He then led the Gulls to the National League play-off final, where they lost to Hartlepool United on penalties, before the club finished mid-table last season.
Last season: 11th in National League
One to watch: Stoke loanee Will Goodwin has become a popular player among fans at Plainmoor with his goals, pace and movement up-front. His campaign so far has been one of few highlights for The Gulls. He has three in his last five appearances, and scored a last minute equaliser to force a replay against Derby in the FA Cup earlier this season.
Head-to-head: Played 72, Torquay wins 33, draws 14, Halifax wins 25
Last time they met: Brett McGavin's goal just before half-time earned Torquay a smash-and-grab win at The Shay in August.
Match facts: Torquay have only won two of their last 18 league games.
Torquay have only won once at home in the league this season - the worst home record in the National League.
Halifax have won 3-2 on both of their previous visits to Plainmoor.
Only Scunthorpe have conceded as many home goals in the fifth tier as Torquay (27).
Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (24).
Torquay have only kept one clean sheet in their 12 home league games this season.
Halifax have only won once in their last nine away league matches.
The Shaymen have only failed to score in one of their last 16 matches.
