"Touch and go" whether injured duo will return for Shaymen's FA Trophy game at Harrow Borough, says Millington

Kian Spence. Photo: Marcus Branston

Warburton missed last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Torquay with a calf injury, while Spence has missed the last two matches with a groin problem.

"It's touch and go," Millington told the Courier. "We're hoping next week for Wealdstone for sure, but if we catch a bit of luck then potentially one of them will be available for Saturday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Hunter is expected to be available though.

"He's been ill but we're expecting him back in training on Thursday," Millington said.

Midfielder Luke Summerfield remains unavailable due to illness.

"He's very ill at the moment and won't be available for a time," Millington said. "We'll know a bit more next week on where he's up to."

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on defender Jamie Stott, Millington said: "He's taking part in non-contact training. He won't be available this month but we hop that by the beginning of February he'll be in contention."

One player who has come under repeated criticism from some Town fans this season is Jordan Keane, who has started the last four games in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millington has called on those supporters to show some patience and believes the former Stockport man will come good.

"He's an absolutely fantastic human being, he's determined, gritty, hard-working, intelligent, understands the game, works ever so hard and I think will show the fans, once he's got a run of games under his belt, what he brings to the team," said the Town boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He isn't going to be the flair player they might want to see, he isn't going to be the type of playmaker that maybe Luke Summerfield is, but what he'll bring is a determination and ability to win a tackle and a cool head, to be able to keep us on the ball by finding a blue shirt when he gets it.

"He needs a run of games, he's not had a consistent run yet this season in one position, he's had to chop and change to help cover different positions, then he's had an operation, then he's had an illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So his season's not really got going yet, much the same as Harvey Gilmour in the early part of the season, who came in for a lot of unfair criticism.

"Jordan's having to endure that himself now and I believe a lot of it is unfair, his standards, his effort, his application are second-to-none and I think, over a period of time, the fans will start to see what he brings to the team once he does get that run of games under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But they've got to be patient and support our players, not one of them goes out there and doesn't care, they all care and they all give everything they've got and they're trying their very best for the shirt."

Another player who has faced criticism from supporters is Yamen Osawe, but the forward came off the bench to equalise against Altrincham on New Year's Day before showing flashes of promise in a forgettable team performance at Torquay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The important thing with Yamen is he starts, possibly, from a slightly higher base than most people because of the ability level he's got," Millington said.

"What we've got to get with Yamen is we've got to make sure he's robust enough and fit enough to consistently get through 90 minutes, which is going to take us a bit of time, and I hope the fans will be patient with me in understanding that I've got to be mindful of his body and what it can endure as we get him through to being able to endure 90 minutes on a regular basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The National League is an unforgiving league and the pitches we play on are very challenging pitches that take an awful lot out of the legs.

"So I'd appreciate some patience in building Yamen up to get him to the stage of robustness where he is able to perform 90 minutes week in, week out.

Advertisement Hide Ad