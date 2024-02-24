Victoria Road

Backs to the wall? Yes. Smash and grab? Probably sums it up.

Dagenham will feel hard done by and made The Shaymen work extremely hard for the win, which came courtesy of Andrew Oluwabori's terrific strike.

It's now four wins on the spin for Town, who seem to have returned to form at the right time and have rejoined the race for the play-offs.

Dion Pererira fired just wide across goal three minutes in amid a fast start by the hosts, with Ryan Hill also curling a shot over from just outside the box.

Town were sloppy in possession early on, with Adam Senior - one of two to come into the side along with Jack Hunter - Luke Summerfield and Jack Evans all guilty of losing the ball in poor areas.

Thankfully the hosts didn't take advantage.

Dagenham and Redbridge were playing the smoother, more fluid football going forward, with another shot by Pereira saved by the legs of Sam Johnson.

The home side were simply more productive and cohesive; there was a dearth of quality from Town going forward.

It was a good job The Shaymen were their usual hard-working and well organised selves off the ball because on it, they left a lot to be desired, losing it when they went long and lacking enough guile or fluency to pass through their opponents.

The Daggers' attacking midfield trio of Hill, Pereira and Josh Rees were more effective with their movement and touches; by comparison, Oluwabori, Flo Hoti and Max Wright weren't really influencing the game.

Adan George ran and ran to occupy the Dagenham defenders but was offered very little service, despite making some good runs in-behind.

Halifax got to grips with the Daggers better as the half went on, with Hunter breaking up play really well in midfield and the visitors making a few more inroads on the ball.

The Shaymen went close from a corner just before half-time that was flicked on by Wright but Jamie Stott couldn't steer it goalwards at the back post.

But their only effort on target had been a routine save for Elliot Justham from Oluwabori's long-range shot.

Oluwabori hadn't been as effective as in recent games and his afternoon didn't get any better after the break when he squandered a promising counter-attack with a poor cross and then shot wastefully over the bar when Hunter found him unmarked 15 yards out.

Town looked much brighter and sharper since half-time though, carrying more of a threat and using the ball better, offering greater movement and precision in possession.

And after Hoti had a low shot tipped behind by Justham, Oluwabori took one touch as the resulting corner dropped to him on the edge of the box and produced a superb strike into the right corner of the net.

The Daggers were anything but sharp now, blunted since half-time and struggling to muster a response.

A double change on the hour mark helped pep the home side up a bit and they steadily got control of the game back.

Tom Eastman could have done better when heading straight at Johnson from a corner before substitute Shiloh Remy's low shot flashed wide across goal as Town retreated in protection of their lead.

The Daggers were looking sharp again.

Halifax were in survival mode and only just did when a corner was headed against the post by Eastman, whose follow-up was brilliantly held by Johnson.

Town's knuckles were turning white as they clung on, with only an excellent low save by Johnson preventing Rees from finding a late equaliser

Dagenham threw everything at it, including their keeper for a couple of long-throws, but Town held on.

Dag & Red: Justham, Johnson (Phipps 82), Tavares, Eastman, Ling, Hessenthaler, Pereira, Appiah-Forson (Remy 60), Rees, Hill, Sears (Kedwell 60). Subs not used: Page, Lawless.

Shots on target: 7

Shost off target: 9

Corners: 8

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Senior, Stott, Evans, Summerfield, Hunter, Wright, Hoti (Cosgrave 72), Oluwabori (Jenkins 79), George (Harker 46). Subs not used: Wilson, Thomson-Sommers.

Scorer: Oluwabori (56)

Shots on target: 3

Shost off target: 4

Corners: 4

Attendance: 3,720 (103 away)

Referee: Richard Aspinall