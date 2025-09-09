Town boss Lakeland "delighted" after National League Cup win over Middlesbrough under 21s

Adam Lakeland said he was delighted to get the win after Town kicked off their National League Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough under 21s.

Jamie Cooke and substitute Owen Devonport scored as Halifax bounced back from Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Southend United.

"I thought we started really well, should have been 2-0 up in the first 15 minutes," Lakeland said.

"Their keeper's made a really good save off David Kawa.

"Then they grew into it and had the better chances, for sure.

"Nat's made three really good saves.

"What's frustrating about that is he's made three really good saves and then we've conceded a goal from errors.

"But we've responded pretty quickly, good for Cookie to get a goal, open his account for the season.

"I felt we were the better team second-half, probably until that last five plus stoppage time, where they're throwing everything at it to try and force it to penalties.

"But in that second-half, Kawa's hit the bar from a corner, he's then forced the keeper into another good save, Angelo's made the keeper make a cute save with his feet.

"So across the 90 minutes, I felt both goalkeepers were tested just as much.

"Then Jay (Turner-Cooke) adds that quality. He put one great free-kick in from the other side which resulted in their keeper and one of their defenders colliding, and then he's put a superb delivery in and Owen's done what I know he'll do, getting across the defenders and a really cute finish.

"Right at the end, we had a lot of tired bodies, lads who've not played many minutes, running on empty, one or two cramping up, and quite a few who've not played that many times, or at all, together, so that's maybe why they finished that last five or ten minutes stronger than us.

"But I felt from half-time up to that last five or ten minutes, we were the better team in the second-half and I'm delighted we've got a win."

The game served as a chance for some of Town's fringe players to impress, with Halifax making eight changes to their team.

When asked who had particularly impressed him, Lakeland said: "Difficult to pin-point any individuals really.

"It was important we got minutes into the likes of Charlie (Hayes-Green), who outside of the goal, did well, as did young Jake next to him.

"Important for Angelo to get 90 minutes under his belt, Jenks to get 90 minutes under his belt, Cookie's got another 90 minutes under his belt.

"We got more minutes into Will Harris, because he obviously missed three games, so he's maybe still tryng to find that level, so we wanted to get good minutes into him.

"More minutes into David because, again, he missed most of pre-season and he's then had to play a lot of minutes because of the suspension to Will.

"He showed signs of a bit of fatigue last week, but we wanted to get a few minutes into him again.

"Nat Ford got 90 minutes and some questionable decisions and moments, but then made some tremendous saves and that's reflective of what I see in training from him, he makes saves in training where you think 'how the hell's he saved that?'

"Great to see AJ Warburton getting on the pitch for us, a few more minutes for Jay, we gave him and Hugill some minutes each, and then Owen getting a few more minutes and a goal.

"So there's a hell of a lot of positives for the individuals that have played tonight for many different reasons."

On how much importance he places on the National League Cup, the Town boss said: "Every game we play, we want to win, irrespective of the competition.

"Obviously we lost on Saturday and I think it's always important that you try and bounce back with a win after a defeat, regardless of what competition you're playing.

"We want to try and win as many games at home as we can.

"If you ask me in terms of our priorities, where does it rank, probably the lowest of the four competitions we're in.

"But every time we play, it's an opportunity for the lads to get more minutes and for us to get out of it for the individuals what we need to get out of it.

"And also, it gives us the opportunity to look at some really good talent playing against us, and every time we win, we get money into the club's coffers, which helps tremendously."