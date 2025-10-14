Town boss Lakeland glad to get home draw in FA Cup after Shaymen pitted against Exeter City
Halifax will host Exeter at The Shay on the weekend of Saturday, November 1, with a place in round two and £45,000 in prize money up for grabs.
"First and foremost, we're glad it's at home,” Lakeland said.
"If you get that home tie, you want to avoid somebody in your own league, and then it's probably one of them where would you prefer a massive local club like a Huddersfield or Bradford City, or a Stockport County, or a club from lower down the pyramid to give you a decent chance of progressing into the second round?
"We don't get either of those things with the draw but it gives us an opportunity to pit our wits and test ourselves against a League One club and it's a game I'm hoping everyone will look forward to and perform well in."
