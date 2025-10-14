Town boss Lakeland glad to get home draw in FA Cup after Shaymen pitted against Exeter City

Adam Lakeland says Town’s FA Cup first round tie at home to Exeter City gives his team a chance to test themselves against higher-league opposition.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax will host Exeter at The Shay on the weekend of Saturday, November 1, with a place in round two and £45,000 in prize money up for grabs.

"First and foremost, we're glad it's at home,” Lakeland said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you get that home tie, you want to avoid somebody in your own league, and then it's probably one of them where would you prefer a massive local club like a Huddersfield or Bradford City, or a Stockport County, or a club from lower down the pyramid to give you a decent chance of progressing into the second round?

Adam Lakeland

"We don't get either of those things with the draw but it gives us an opportunity to pit our wits and test ourselves against a League One club and it's a game I'm hoping everyone will look forward to and perform well in."

Read more from the Town boss later this week on our website and in Thursday’s Halifax Courier.