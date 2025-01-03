Town boss Millington admits he is concerned about how Shay pitch will cope after Fylde game postponed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington admits he is concerned about how The Shay pitch will hold up over the next couple of months after Town's home game with Fylde was postponed.

The match was originally due to be played on Wednesday but was put back to Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

But it was called off again today (Friday) due to the freezing temperatures.

"It's a pain but we can't complain too much, it's just simply the weather and we don't have the power to manipulate that so we have to accept it," Millington said.

Chris Millington

"The rugby is due to start back and the pitch was already starting to show negative signs, so I am slightly concerned about that.

"Given the amount of work that was done and the money that was spent over the summer, I just hope that we see some benefit from that and it's able to withstand both teams playing on it in January, February and March.

"But that's out of our control and we have to hope the work that's been done on it is sufficient to see us through the next couple of months."

Millington added: "It's always a problem, it's always a concern.

"Any game that gets cancelled is a pain in the neck, quite frankly.

"Most teams suffer it at some point in the season but it's well documented we suffer it more than most.

"These things never happen at a good time for us, I remember last season we were due to play Solihull at home, who were on the back of a 6-0 defeat at Altrincham and in disarray.

"It gets cancelled and by the time it was rearranged, they were in a rich vein of form, with new signings and they're a different team.

"There are a number of times I could use that type of scenario and it's possible Fylde will come to us in a much stronger position.

"Their away record at the moment is very, very poor but I bet my last pound that by the time they come to us, it'll be much better than it is now.

"It never seems to work to our benefit.

"We've said to the lads there are a lot of things that are good about this football club and a lot of things they should be proud of about playing for this football club, but there are also some challenges and one of those is dealing with postponements.

"We've navigated these challenges well in the past and we'll do everything we can to do so again this season."

The Shaymen won't be training on Saturday, with Millington and assistant manager Andy Cooper set to take in other games.

"Wednesday we had the day off but we trained Thursday and today," said the Halifax boss.

"But we were in Monday and Tuesday as well, so it's looked more like a normal training week.

"Because of the weather, it's difficult to fina suitable pitch.

"We trained on a very good quality 3G this morning but it was very hard and slippy so that wasn't ideal.

"So we're not going to waste time trying to find a suitable surface tomorrow because we don't anticipate being able to find one that's fit and able to train on."

Millington says a practice game will be organised for his squad next week in order to try and keep them as fresh as possible.

"It'll be in-house, amongst the squad," he said.

"We do a lot of 11 v 11 games anyway but there'll be a specific one next week to get the lads back in the swing of things."

