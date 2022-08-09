Town boss Millington brushes off transfer speculation over star players Debrah and Warburton

Defender Debrah and attacker Warburton have both been rumoured to be leaving the club, with neither being involved in Saturday's opening day defeat at Barnet only adding to the speculation.

But the Halifax manager says any such speculation is wide of the mark and is hopeful both could be involved in Saturday's home game with Torquay.

On Debrah, Millington said: "Nothing agreed with any other club for Jesse, he played 45 minutes against Man United on Monday, he's done a full training session today.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.

"At this stage he's fully in contention for selection on Saturday."

And on Warburton, Millington said: "It's certainly news to me, there's been no approach to the club, so absolutely nothing in it as far as I'm concerned at the moment.

"We've certainly not been made aware of any interest at the moment.

"He was out running today, so he's going to have to train Thursday, Friday to be available for selection but we'll know more by the end of the week as to whether or not he's fit."

Midfielder Kian Spence has also been linked with a move away, but Millington says he is getting closer to full fitness.

"Kian got 45 minutes against Man United, and we'll see where he's up to Thursday, Friday and whether he's at a level to be involved in the matchday squad," said the Town boss.