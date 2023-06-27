The Shaymen have so far signed midfielder Kane Thomson-Sommers from Hereford and defenders Adam Senior from Bolton Wanderers and Ryan Galvin from Sheffield Wednesday.

And Millington hopes two more will be completed this week.

"We've got a couple who I expect will be done in the next couple of days," Millington told the Courier.

Chris Millington

"We're going to need another defender, assuming Jesse (Debrah) moves on, very possibly two.

"And we've yet to replace Harvey Gilmour in midfield, so one or two defenders, one midfielder and at least a couple of forwards."

Town's forward line could still include Mani Dieseruvwe, who has a new deal on the table from Halifax but is also contemplating offers from elsewhere.

"We knew that with a full season of regular starts under his belt, then there'd be an awful lot of interest in him at the end of this season and that's borne out," Millington said.

"He's got an awful lot to think about and weigh up, and I'd expect there'd be some movement on that one way or another this week."

Millington says other targets are in the club's sights should Dieseruvwe move on.

"We're talking to other strikers and we've got a couple very close," he said.

"Whether Mani signs or not there's a couple of forwards that will be coming in, so there's going to be no shortage of firepower come the beginning of the season."

Millington said there could potentially be three players who could play through the middle and "a good number" who could play either side of the striker in a front three.

Galvin was on loan at Maidstone United in the National League last season before leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the campaign.

"He's an athletic young pro with lots of ability but not maybe had the opportunity to show what he can do," Millington said of the defender, who has signed a one-year deal with an option and can play at left-full back, left wing-back or left midfield.

"He's somebody we had our eye on from this time last year, we had the opportunity to potentially take him on loan last summer but weren't looking at loans at that time.

"But we monitored his progress through the season and have been in touch with staff at Sheffield Wednesday a number of times, monitoring what their plans were for him and making sure we were in the frame as soon as he knew what the future was going to be.

"He's somebody who we think fits the bill for Halifax Town and a lad who comes very, very highly recommended as well as highly thought of from our own research."

Winger Max Wright, who had two loan spells at Halifax last season, is expected to re-join the club permanently soon.

"We had some good conversations a few weeks ago and then holidays have got in the way a bit but I'm hopeful that something will get done on that in the next couple of days," Millington said.

Goalkeepers Sam Johnson and Tom Scott have both signed new deals at the club, staying for an extra two years and one year respectively.

"I knew a while back we had an agreement in place and it all got done before Sam went off for an extended holiday, but until the ink is on the paper it's not going to be announced officially," Millington said on Johnson.

"I didn't have any doubt about it though, he's Halifax Town through and through and we're as committed to him as he is to us."

And on Scott, Millington said: "He's a very, very good keeper.

"When Sam does have to miss games we've got a very reliable, exciting young prospect in backup but also what he does around training and his performances to make sure training sessions maintain a level of difficulty for the outfield players is really crucial.

"So we're thrilled he's staying."

Defender Jesse Debrah's future is still unresolved.

"Still waiting to hear back, he's obviously got a lot of suitors, there's a lot of other clubs interested in him," Millington said.

"I didn't anticipate anything would happen quickly because what it's a huge decision for him in terms of his career.

"With pre-season training on the verge of restarting for most clubs I'd imagine there'd be a decision fairly soon."

Centre-back Festus Arthur is expected to remain at the club next season, although he will miss a chunk of the campaign due to recovering from an Achilles injury.

"We've spoken to Festus about a deal. I'm not sure where it's up to in terms of the paperwork but I expect something will happen with that over the next few days, but I'd hope he'd be with us again next season," said Millington.

The Town boss says there will be some triallists at the club when the squad reconvenes for pre-season training.

"One of the things we try and do, and it has been fruitful, is make sure we give players an opportunity to come in and show what they can do in our environment to see if they fit," he said.

"There's a couple of centre-halves coming in who are really exciting and we're keen to look at.

"There's triallists across a number of other positions with a view to potentially being players who could come in and impact the squad immediately, and in a lot of cases, players who we might sign on a longer term deal with a view to them being players who we might look to develop into being regular first-team players over an 18 month to two year period."

Millington says the club is aiming for all permanent deals but he will look at the loan market, and says a lot of players on the club's recruitment list would be available for loan.

"If we're going to get young players in who need experience at this level of football, we want them to be registered to Halifax Town, because we do work hard to develop players," he said.

"So if we're doing that, in an ideal world we want them to be registered with us so that they've got that bit more commitment to the club, got that bit more invested in performing and hopefully not only turn into football assets, but potentially financial assets down the line."

When asked if there had been any interest from outside for his players, Millington said: "Nothing yet, no approaches from other clubs.

"Obviously there's rumours out there for everyone to see but there's two things clubs have to realise.

"One, the club is incredibly soundly run from a financial perspective so we don't need the outside income to be able to operate, so anybody coming in to try and take a Halifax Town player has to realise they're going to have to pay the market rate.

"Secondly, we know what these younger players who are getting rumoured interest from elsewhere can contribute to our season, so we're not going to be willing to give them up lightly if we do get approached.

"So we're in a very comfortable position going into pre-season."

Pre season testing takes place on Thursday and Friday at Leeds Beckett University before pre-season proper begins on Monday morning.

"The first couple of weeks are very clear, and the lads will get put through their paces and will have to work to get up to scratch," Millington added.

"Then the third week is when the real heavy tactical stuff will start.