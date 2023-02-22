Town boss Millington hopes defender Senior will return for Saturday's game with Maidenhead

Senior failed a late fitness test before Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Solihull Moors after sustaining a dead leg in last week's defeat at Southend United.

But it is hoped Senior will be fit enough to return to the squad this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope so," Millington said, "more rest and then we'll test him again on Friday and see where he's at.

Jack Senior. Photo: Marcus Branston

"A late fitness test meant he was unavailable, but credit to Adam Senior, who's shown his versatility moving from right wing-back to left-sided centre half and playing very well.

"Disappointing Jack wasn't available but credit has to go to Adam for his performance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festus Arthur wasn't involved against Solihull having suffered a knee injury against Boreham Wood on Saturday, which Millington says will take "a little bit of time" to recover.

Jamie Cooke was back on the bench after recovering quicker than expected from a medial cruciate ligament injury.

"Unlikely he was going to get used because he's still not 100 per cent," Millington said.

"But the type of lad he is, we knew that having him on the bench, if we did need to call on him, he would have gone on and given us 100 per cent."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if Cooke could be involved on Saturday, Millington said: "We'll see, he's clearly got to build up his fitness."

On Matty Warburton, Millington said: "He upped his running this week so he's moving nicely and I'd hope we'll see further progression with him before the week's out."

On Kian Spence, the Town boss said: "He's about midway through the six-week prognosis and there's no sign it's going to happen any quicker than the full allotted time."

Luke Summerfield is progressing well in his recovery from serious illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been excellent the last couple of days, he's done vast amounts of running and fitness work, some ball work as well," said Millington.

"So he's moving really well. It's still a bit of an unknown situation because of the type of illness he's had, but as with Luke Summerfield, he's certainly ahead of where we'd have predicted."

Striker Rob Harker hasn't been involved in Town's last two matchday squads but should be available for selection on Saturday.

"After his illness that kept him out of the game at Oldham, he's struggled to build back up his fitness again so we've been working exceptionally hard to get him back up to match fitness and we're starting to see that now," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Tom Clarke is unlikely to be available for Saturday but it is hoped there will be progress with his knee problem next week.

"It's a massive range of knocks," Millington said when asked about Town's continual injury woes.

"If it was a load of soft tissue injuries that were all happening in the same muscle groups and same areas of the body then it'd be something we could look into further.

"But we've had lots of illness, some severe, we've had knocks, bangs, dead legs and the odd soft tissue injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's just been a real unfortunate run of luck, but I feel like the squad depth at the moment is strong enough to deal with that, as highlighted with Adam Senior switching positions and Tylor Golden coming back in.

"So I think we're good enough to be able to deal with whatever's thrown at us now."

On Bolton loanee Senior extending his stay at the club for a further month, Millington said: "Brilliant, yeah, he's a joy to work with.

"He's got a lot of similar traits to Luke Summerfield off-the-pitch - nothing's too much trouble, gets on with his work, very low maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And he's built up a few really positive relationships within the group as well, so we're absolutely delighted to have him for longer."

When asked whether Harrogate loanee Max Wright's deal could also be extended, Millington said: "Don't know yet, that'll depend on Harrogate.

"But certainly if there's a will we'd certainly like to find a way."

Fellow January signings Louis White and Fidel O'Rourke have only appeared off the bench for Town so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fidel has contributed pretty much every time he's come on, he's been here through a run of extremely physical oppositions and it's a bit of a baptism of fire into National League football, having to go into those games," Millington said.

"But we think he's acquitted himself really well and, again, not dissimilar to Adam Senior in that his attitude is fantastic and whatever is asked of him, he'll try and implement.

"So yeah, I anticipate more and more minutes from him going forward.

"With Louis, great lad, very good footballer and somebody who we want to try and get more minutes so he can show what he can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he's in a different area of the pitch, when you're an attacker like Fidel and we're chasing a goal or we need some more attacking impetus then he's going to get called upon, so it's about finding the right moments where we can get Louis to have a bigger impact on the game."

Several Town players are out of contract this summer, with time running out before their deals expire.

When asked if there had been any progress regarding new deals for any out of contract players, Millington said: "I've had discussions with the chairman and he will oversee that process."

On the risk of The Shaymen losing more prized assets for nothing during the close season, Millington said: "I think we're always at risk of that unfortunately because of our position in the food chain, so we're always at risk of clubs with bigger financial clout coming in and clearly, when you've got players playing well, there's a chance they'll get the opportunity to play in the league, which is very hard to resist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad