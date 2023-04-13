Town boss Millington hopes to have injured duo back for final week of league season
Town boss Chris Millington hopes to have injured duo Jesse Debrah and Luke Summerfield back for the last week of the season at the latest.
But both are expected to return to action before the end of the season.
"We won't really know until later on this week when they've got a good weeks worth of work under their belt and we'll see where they're at at that stage," Millington said.
"Realistically, probably the last week of the season is a target, but we'll monitor them on a weekly basis to try and make it happen as soon as possible."
On getting them back on the pitch before next month's FA Trophy final at Wembley against Gateshead, Millington said: "It'd be really useful, as much for their confidence as for match sharpness, but yeah, that's what we're working towards."
Harrogate loanee Max Wright also remains absent through injury.
"Again, we'll know more him later this week," Millington said.
"Id hope he'd be back sooner than the other two lads but at the minute we have to just monitor it on a day-to-day basis."
Midfielder Kian Spence is continuing his recovery after a lengthy absence.
When asked what his chances were of featuring at Wembley, Millington said: "I think it would take a huge turn of events to see his recovery accelerated that quickly that he'd be playing competitive football by the end of the season.
"But we have seen what wonderful powers of recovery he's had in past seasons when he's recovered from some serious injuries incredibly quickly.
"If he sets his mind to it, who knows."
And on the absence of captain Tom Clarke, Millington said: "We're monitoring his knee at the moment because he felt it at the end of training and we felt that with the quality we've got available to us with Keano and Festus, who are desperate to get games, it wouldn't be right to gamble on Tom when we've got those lads raring to go."